Twitter Introduces New Features, Still Won’t Give Us a Goddamn Edit Button

Social media giant and bane of our existence Twitter announced two new features coming to the app. But alas, neither are the much-desired edit button. Le sigh. Twitter is rolling out “Fleets,” which lets you post tweets, videos and text that disappear in 24 hours. So basically Snapchat meets Instagram Stories? Because Tweets aren’t fleeting enough already, I guess.

Too many 🔥 Tweets are left in drafts, and we know some people feel Tweets are too permanent. That’s why we’re introducing a new way to join the public conversation with your fleeting thoughts – Fleets. This way, your hot takes and typos only stick around for 24 hours. https://t.co/03G5c15M9j — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) November 17, 2020

The second feature, #Spaces, lets you join virtual rooms where can have real-time audio conversations with other users. Indeed, because if Twitter users have been demanding anything, it’s more noise. Great work, everyone.

Twitter also announced #Spaces, a feature that will let users join virtual rooms where they can engage in real-time, audio conversations with others. pic.twitter.com/YpdRfW0PAi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2020

Periscope founder and Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour tweeted that in their product testing they “learned that people who are new to Twitter or who rarely Tweet are particularly drawn to Fleets as an easy way to share what’s on their mind. Now, more than ever, we think it’s critical to provide people another way to share what’s on their mind; without feeling self-conscious about it lasting on the record, and without the pressure of public replies. Those Tweets that never got past “Drafts” can finally see the light!”

Now, more than ever, we think it’s critical to provide people another way to share what’s on their mind; without feeling self-conscious about it lasting on the record, and without the pressure of public replies. Those Tweets that never got past “Drafts” can finally see the light! — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 17, 2020

In response to the changes, “Damn Twitter” and similar hashtags began trending, as users from across the globe voiced their concerns:

// apocalypse mention ?

the 4 horseman of the apocalypse: lmao twitter, damn twitter, wait twitter, and so twitter pic.twitter.com/8ANmyLOyF3 — christmarcy/marc ❄️🎄☃️ fleet era ⚔︎ (@yangwithasword) November 17, 2020

So Twitter is adding stories but won’t add an edit button. Damn Twitter 😤 pic.twitter.com/v8dasUSycZ — ✨LEO✨ (@MCWoodsOfficial) November 17, 2020

everyone: “damn twitter all i want is folders in my bookmarks”

twitter:

pic.twitter.com/Bx0iTGTgEU — mace ᴴ ◟̽◞̽ (@cuntrolharold) November 17, 2020

Damn Twitter, all a brotha wants

is to be able to edit tweets of typos https://t.co/7wkXMWzsMh — Jord/Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) November 17, 2020

Society if damn twitter release an edit button and a search bar for bookmarks and dmspic.twitter.com/xRTFkvvvW2 — Miiriya (Black Businesses) (@miiriya_miiriya) November 17, 2020

Damn Twitter acting like big brother instagram now Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram looking at each other right now like pic.twitter.com/MePBUrIDLS — Satan (@RealS8nn) November 17, 2020

Social media sites are addicted to copying one another’s features. They think that if a feature works well on one platform, it makes sense that it would work on another. But users, for the most part, don’t want 4 or 5 identical platforms. They want the specific experience that each platform has to offer. The struggle to cherry-pick features has made some sites like Facebook nearly unnavigable due to constant changes.

Folks are so sick of the Twitter changes that “MySpace” is now trending thanks to nostalgia for a simpler online life. Oh, if only we could go back to those halcyon days of the early aughts, with music in profiles and neon lettering on black backgrounds. Those were the days.

MySpace was, by far, the best platform. We didn’t know how good we had it. I know they ruined it, I wish we could’ve saved it. — Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) November 17, 2020

