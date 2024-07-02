‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ Will Return! Here’s What We Know So Far

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy has officially been given the go-ahead for a third season! The announcement came hot on the heels of the season 2 finale. Here is a breakdown of everything we know about Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 3 to date.

Recommended Videos

A classic isekai anime, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy follows the character of Makoto Misumi, an average high school student who is dragged from his normal life to a new and fantastical world. He was meant to be the hero, the savior, but all it took was one judgemental look from the Goddess who summoned him for her to decide he wasn’t exactly hero material. Now, cast out from both his own world and living on the fringes of this new one, Makoto must carve out a new life for himself and prove his worth to those who overlooked him.

Adapted from the light novel written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy aired its first season in 2021. The second season took some time but finally aired earlier this year, coming to an end on June 24. Now, fans can look forward to an upcoming third season, which was celebrated with a new visual of the main characters breaking a barrel with mallets (a Japanese ceremony that symbolizes new beginnings and a hope for things to come).

(J.C.Staff)

When will the third season air?

There was a three-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, which was predominantly down to a few shakeups happening behind the scenes. The animation studio changed, with C2C handling the first season and J.C. Staff the second, though the director, Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tail, Super Lovers), the head of series composition, Kenta Ihara, and character designer Yukie Suzuki stayed in their roles.

Currently, there is no release window for Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 3, though we hope fans won’t have to wait another three years! The second season covered the first 10 volumes of the light novel and given there are currently 19 in total, there is still plenty more source material to keep the anime going. If we had to take a guess, the earliest release window could be Fall 2025, or perhaps Spring 2026, but given the delays that happened between seasons 1 and 2, a 2027 release isn’t entirely improbable.

Who will return?

It is expected that the majority of the voice cast will return to their respective roles, which includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Makoto Misumi

Ayane Sakura as Tomoe

Akari Kito as Mio

Kenjiro Tsuda as Shiki

We hope that Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 3 will arrive on our screens sooner rather than later, but hey, if we’re feeling down about it we can always return to the first two seasons, which are available on Crunchyroll! If you want something new, but still in the same wheelhouse, check out these other great isekai anime!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy