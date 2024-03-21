Now You Can Be Like Luke Skywalker and Drink Your Very Own Blue Milk!

Remember how Luke Skywalker would drink the blue milk in Star Wars? Now you can live your very own Tatooine dream thanks to TruMoo! Bantha milk may be what give Luke his nutrition, but why not add it to your cereal to make you feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away?

The blue milk came from the banthas and was featured in A New Hope when Luke is talking with Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, the light blue color being different enough from our regular milk to catch the eyes of viewers. It is surprising that it has taken this long to mass produce it, but what a great way to share the love of Star Wars with your family!

You can purchase the bantha milk that was previously available only in Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge parks and bring it home with you! According to the official press release (via /film), “TruMoo Blue Milk is 1% low-fat milk and features natural vanilla flavor and blue color for a truly galactic delicious experience your family will enjoy.” This mass production came after the success of the blue milk (and the green milk that Luke drinks in Star Wars: The Last Jedi) in the parks.

Look, it is the little things that make Star Wars fans happy. We run around with pieces of plastic and pretend they are real lightsabers, so given the chance to actually have blue milk in our fridge? That’s pretty fun. Do I want this milk exclusively because of Star Wars? Yes, I came from the generation of EZ Squirt ketchup that was Shrek-themed, so of course I want to drink bantha milk!

Get ready, your May the 4th celebrations can have their blue milk section this year as TruMoo’s Star Wars special is set to hit shelves on April 17, 2024. You can check out your local grocery stores or visit TruMoo’s website to find a store near you!

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture)

