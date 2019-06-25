The Trailer for Scream Season 3 Is Here and I Have So Many Questions

Remember when MTV turned the beloved Scream franchise into a television series? It was back in 2015, when we were young and innocent and carefree. The series followed teen girl Emma Duval (Willa Fitzgerald) who becomes the object of obsession for a serial killer in Lakewood. The series also starred Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, and Amadeus Serafini. The series received mixed reviews, but gained enough of a following to garner a second season.

The series was renewed for a third season in 2016, but it never materialized. Did MTV forget about it? Did Ghostface wipe it off the map? Not exactly. MTV moved away from scripted programming Three and a half years later, the truncated and rebooted season 3 is premiering on VH1 as a three-night, six-episode event titled Scream: Resurrection.

The synopsis for Scream: Resurrection reads “What starts as a YouTube video going viral, soon leads to problems for the teenagers of Lakewood and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens up a window to the town’s troubled past.” The season “revolves around Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.”

The new season, produced by Queen Latifah (sure, why not) stars Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello. It also features a special appearance by … Paris Jackson? So many questions here: is Queen Latifah a horror fan? Why is Mary J. Blige in this? Will she and Tyga be performing in the show? And what is Paris Jackson doing there? Honestly, hasn’t that poor girl been through enough?

But there’s an upside. Unlike the first two seasons, this third season will be using the classic Ghostface mask, which the first two seasons didn’t/couldn’t get the rights too. Resurrection also brings back Roger Jackson, the original voice of Ghostface. So that’s something, I guess.

I don’t know what to make of this trailer, to be honest. Is it a comedy? A horror show? Is it campy like Scream Queens or is it going for more of a straight-up scary American Horror Story vibe? The film series was famous for its self-referential humor and clever writing, but neither seems on display in this teaser.

I don’t know guys, I haven’t been this confounded by a trailer since NOS4A2. I’m a huge fan of Scream, but this is going to be a hard pass from me.

Scream: Resurrection premieres on July 8th on VH1.

(via /Film, image: Dimension Films)

