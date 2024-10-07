Toyota is one of the latest companies to scale back on their diversity, equality, and inclusivity (DEI) initiatives. Many attribute this move to the comments made by Robby Starbuck, a right-wing influencer who has been staunchly anti-LGBTQ+.

He accuses the company of “going woke.” He had a long list of allegations in his exposé. To highlight a few, he expressed distaste for “woke DEI trainings,” “corporate LGBTQ+ events,” and even the creation of “custom cars with a trans flag.” He encouraged his followers to contact representatives in Toyota to “remove woke policies.”

It’s time to expose Toyota.@Toyota has been one of the most trusted brands in America but they’ve gone totally woke.



Here’s some of what we found:



• Toyota sponsored a drag queen program at a summer camp for kids identifying as LGBTQ+.



• Toyota opposes laws that ban sex… pic.twitter.com/bmcWPftjT4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 26, 2024

Simply put, Starbuck was calling for a boycott. Removing DEI policies is a “restoration of sanity” in his view. Needless to say, Toyota caved in. The company will no longer sponsor Pride LGBTQ+ parades and festivals. Additionally, Toyota is also pulling out of the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) corporate equality index. The HRC index scores companies on workforce protections, inclusive benefits, and supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

“As we work to do the right thing across our diversity and inclusion efforts, our objective is simple: To ensure the organizations we and activities we support and engage in are aligned with our core values and strategies. When we find something that does not align with our values and strategies, we will address it.” It just so happens that DEI principles and the LGBTQ+ community are no longer a part of Toyota’s core priorities. Although it seems that all efforts will be dispersed, the company will continue support for “STEM education and workplace readiness.”

The failure of rainbow capitalism

Several replies under Starbuck’s initial tweet threatened to dispose of their Toyota vehicles. Those who claim to be former customers even state that they will no longer be buying new Toyotas. In the words of Starbuck himself, “People just want great cars, not wokeness.” Apparently, rainbows and LGBTQ+ events are enough to deter them from purchasing reliable cars with top-grade engineering. Driving a Prius doesn’t make anyone gay, although Starbuck thinks so.

The truth is, for these people, it’s not about engineering or cars. They feel entitled to shift Toyota’s corporate initiatives because it’s not catered to them. They call for neutrality but destructively demand changes to Toyota’s community efforts and partnerships. The effects of the shift in corporate policy are unclear, particularly for DEI programs previously launched by Toyota within its own company.

Toyota’s commitment to allyship is questionable—and performative at best. If the demands of a few right-wing voices are enough to demand the company’s submission, then their absence in Pride marches is not a loss. The LGBTQ+ community doesn’t need companies that abandon them when inconvenient.

