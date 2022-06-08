Tomi Lahren Got Publicly Owned by a County Registrar After Tweeting About Voter Fraud

Fox News contributor and professional racist Tomi Lahren posted one of her usual fact-free screeds on Twitter recently, claiming that she’d personally witnessed an instance of voting fraud. Lahren has been one of the MAGA mouthpieces spending the last year and a half loudly and baselessly yelling about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, and now, she wants us to believe she has proof.

Just received my California voting code and mail-in ballot information…only problem is I haven’t lived in California in over 2 years and have been registered in Tennessee for over 2 years but it’s all good, fraud is a myth 👍🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 3, 2022

“Just received my California voting code and mail-in ballot information…only problem is I haven’t lived in California in over 2 years and have been registered in Tennessee for over 2 years but it’s all good, fraud is a myth,” Lahren tweeted with a sarcastic thumbs-up emoji.

Nothing about Lahren’s tweet holds up to any level of scrutiny, but no one can make that point any clearer than the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office, which responded to Lahren’s tweet, annihilating it with sincerity and facts:

Checked and your registration is INACTIVE due to returned mail and would only be reactivated if you responded or voted signing the oath attesting to your qualifications and residence. Please DM to confirm your data and we will process a cancelation. Thanks! — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) June 4, 2022

“Checked and your registration is INACTIVE due to returned mail and would only be reactivated if you responded or voted signing the oath attesting to your qualifications and residence,” the response reads. “Please DM to confirm your data and we will process a cancelation. Thanks!”

The fact that Lahren received ballot information for a California election is not proof of fraud, it is proof that she didn’t take the time to remove herself from the state’s voter rolls after moving. (Every once in a while Republicans will claim they’ve found a county that has more registered voters than it does residents and hold it up as proof of widespread voter fraud. The claim is always false, or at best extremely misleading, and this can be the reason—because many of those voters’ registration status is inactive, just like Lahren’s.)

Lahren receiving ballot information (not even a ballot, it sounds like!) in a state she no longer lives in is not fraud. What would be fraud is if she filled out a ballot and returned it. And even if she had tried to commit fraud, there’s a good chance that it—like most similar instances, which do happen, though in nowhere near the massive conspiracy-level numbers Lahren and her ilk claim—would have been caught by the safeguards in place to do so.

(image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]