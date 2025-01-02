Tom Holland’s red carpet approach with Zendaya is perfect

As if we needed another reason to love Tom Holland! The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor opened up in his cover of Men’s Health interview about his relationship with Zendaya. And honestly, his comments on their red carpet premieres make me love him even more!

Recommended Videos

Tom Holland and Zendaya are rarely photographed together on a red carpet. Unless it is for a movie they’re in together or an event they are both invited to, the two don’t post with one another. Many fans wondered why they are rarely seen together at events. Holland told the outlet the reason behind their lack of red carpet pictures.

Holland said that the reason he doesn’t pose with Zendaya isn’t because of some outlandish reason. He simply doesn’t do it because if it is for her project, that’s her time. “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” said Holland. Honestly, that is so incredibly sweet. The truth is that he is right. If they posed together on a carpet, it’d be about Tom Holland and Zendaya and not just one of them.

Projects like No Way Home or potentially the upcoming Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey could be when we see them both together but the reality is, we don’t need to see them on a carpet together. The two love to talk about one another and that should be enough for fans.

Holland gave sweet insight into their relationship

During the interview, Holland shared a sweet story about him doing a back flip while he and Zendaya were in England together. Holland used to be a gymnast. He shared his skills in West End shows like Billy Elliot the Musical and it helped him in bringing Peter Parker to life. So when a cousin tested him and his skill, Holland shares that even Zendaya asked if he could still do a back flip.

“So I went outside and I was getting ready, and I was thinking, I can do this. I can totally do this. I’ve done this thousands of times,” Holland said. “And Z was there, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can still do this?’” Holland went on to say that he landed the back flip but it was maybe not the best move.

“I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach, because when you do a backflip, it’s all about extending up as much as you can and then tucking,” he said. “For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore.”

It is a sweet moment between the two and one that makes us even happier for both Zendaya and Holland. But if you were hoping to see the two of them make a red carpet moment happening any time soon, know that Holland isn’t about to make Zendaya’s moment about him. And that’s honestly really touching. At least we will have them both in The Odyssey together to give us red carpet hope!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy