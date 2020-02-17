Breaking News: Tom Holland Is British

There comes a moment in every young fan’s life when they realize one thing: Tom Holland is British. Sorry to those who expect Peter Parker to be from Queens himself, but Tom Holland (who is arguably the best live-action incarnation of the webbed hero) is the most English sounding place.

Thomas Stanley Holland was born in Kingston upon Thames in England. I have no idea where that is, but it sounds like William Shakespeare probably has been there at some point in his life. He also says things like “pop in” and “nip” when he means “go somewhere,” so I don’t know how this is surprising.

To get us started, here’s a video of Tom Holland being so British for just two minutes straight.

The thing is: This comes up a lot. Do people not sit and watch interviews constantly? Is this just me? Am I a monster? Someone please help me. I’m having an identity crisis!

But the point is that I knew this from the minute my sweet baby boy swung onscreen because I looked him up, saw he was Billy Elliot on the West End, and called my mother screaming because she maybe saw him in one of my favorite musicals—still to be determined on that one.

But now, my favorite thing is logging onto Twitter.com (or even The Mary Sue staff chat, because today, I sent a Tom Holland video and our own Jess Mason yelled, “Tom Holland is British?!!?” and I fell to the ground) and seeing how many people discover this on the reg.

Tom Holland is british but in the spider man movies he sounds American. Anyone know what’s up with this? — Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) September 21, 2019

TOM HOLLAND IS BRITISH ???????????????????? — ً (@hobinist) July 14, 2019

No one:

My brother waking me up at 3am: Tom Holland is British — ⊹˚. * (@skeptti) July 27, 2019

i just found out tom holland is british wow — (@nasaruins) February 10, 2020

wait hold the fuckin phone ROBERT PATTINSON is BRITISH???? not american??!? what’s next ur gonna tell me tom holland isn’t from QUEENS?? — cooper “stream violet” meyer (@CoopTWD) February 10, 2020

Tom Holland is British too. Andrew Lincoln is British as well. — Multi (@Thrash476) February 6, 2020

Well…to be fair…maybe Tom Holland doesn’t even know if he’s British or not.

here is tom holland trying to say “supported” in an english accent and failing terribly pic.twitter.com/Q4CK6kAKSO — -77 (@curlsofholland) February 5, 2020

And yet we still had this missed opportunity:

the biggest disappointment of far from home is that we didn’t get tom holland speaking in his natural voice as peter parker and mj telling him that it’s a horrible british accent — jules (@webshootrs) July 13, 2019

So, now that you know, here is a video of Tom Holland being British and playing with dogs! A delight!

I mean, according to Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland is always in a pub playing pub trivia when he calls him on FaceTime, so I don’t know how much more British you want him to be.

