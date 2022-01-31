For someone who loves Peter Parker and sort of looks like Florence Pugh, all I’ve wanted is to see Yelena Belova interact with Peter Parker in some way or another, and it seems like the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are on my side. Tom Holland and Florence Pugh also want to see their Marvel counterparts together, and they’ve been discussing it.

While appearing on The Zoe Bell Breakfast Show, Holland shared the news that he had been talking with Florence Pugh about how the two wanted their Marvel characters to meet. “[A Spider-Man and Black Widow II crossover] hasn’t been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool,” Holland said, and it has instantly gotten the gears turning in my mind about where the future could take Peter Parker and Yelena Belova.

And it would be very cool. The two actors have starred in some of the biggest movies to date, with Florence Pugh tackling hits like Midsommar and her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women prior to joining the MCU as Yelena in the 2021 film Black Widow. For Holland, he has now starred in 3 different record-breaking films, most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, having the two actors (who fans adore) take on the MCU together is something that just seems like a logical next step.

Spider-Man and Black Widow

There isn’t much connecting the two other than their previous connections to the Avengers, which now is even smaller given the events of No Way Home. But it is something fans of both Pugh and Holland want to see. When it comes to the biggest actors around right now, Holland and Pugh are high up on the list. Having them both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a pretty big deal, and fans obviously want to see them onscreen together.

The only problem with the MCU as we head into Phase 4 is that it is a huge world that means, sometimes, characters we want to meet … won’t—especially now that the future of the Avengers is sort of up in the air. It would, however, make sense that these two would at least know of each other at some point, given Yelena’s work in New York City and Peter continuing to Spider-Man there. If she’s working with Val and some group like the West Coast Avengers, maybe Peter has to talk with them as one of the few founding Avengers left. Whatever the situation may be, my point is that it would make sense for Yelena and Peter to meet.

And maybe big stars like Holland and Pugh putting the excitement out there and letting fans hope that we’ll see Peter and Yelena together will work out for us all in the end.

Until we know for sure what the future holds for Marvel’s Phase 4, as well as both Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Yelena Belova, at least we know that Tom Holland and Florence Pugh are on our side.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

