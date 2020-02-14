Sorry to All Your Hopper Theories With Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer

2019 was filled with fathers saying goodbye to their daughters with touching tributes that made me want to sob uncontrollably for hours on end. It was a time, and I’m still positive that if I went back and watched Avengers: Endgame or Stranger Things season 3 now, I’d cry again. Well … maybe not Stranger Things, since Jim Hopper is fine.

Let me explain: Netflix released footage of Hopper in Russia in season 4, and I’m excited about this sneak peek look at Black Widow! (Joking, but … still.)

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Now, the thing is … we knew this—or, at least, I did. At the end of Stranger Things season 3, there is a moment when two men who are in charge at the prison are talking, and they say, “No, not the American,” while walking through their jail. Sure, a part of me thought that maybe they meant Alexei, because, though Russian, he was on in love with American culture, but then I thought about it and said, “No, sorry, your sweet new favorite boy is dead,” because it’s most definitely Hopper they’re referring to.

And maybe that’s why the new footage is fun, because … well, we knew he’d be fine, and the fact that Netflix is just accepting that and giving us more Hopper instantly? A delight for me and my love of Jim!

Now, in the small look we got at Stranger Things’ next season, Hopper is clearly working on the railroad for the Russians. Why? Probably because they’re threatening to go back and take Eleven or one of the kids in Hawkins, but still, the good news is that he’s alive and fine. Am I going miss his fun shirt choices for when he thinks he’s going on a date? Of course!

Twitter, though, while yelling, “He’s alive!” has shifted to making jokes about Hopper being the Red Guardian since, you know, David Harbour is playing both characters.

it’s not hopper it’s red guardian i’m telling y’all https://t.co/pSggYQk4h1 — (@lovepetermj) February 14, 2020

Theory:

Hopper is alive in stranger things but the crew never find him and he is trained by the Russians and becomes Red Guardian from the black widow movie

Stranger things is confirmed part of the MCU — Zesty (@ZestyZeo) February 14, 2020

I wonder when he’s gonna tell the kids he took some time off to be Red Guardian alongside Black Widow during his time in Russia https://t.co/X2h9QnoAyO — ᴬᴮ (@ashleemaay) February 14, 2020

hopper is alive. he went to russia, changed his name to alexei shostakov and was trained by the KGB to become the second red guardian. he also met natasha romanoff and married her. https://t.co/kZUlQiaw54 — ًVernadette (@ENTlCEDT) February 14, 2020

I’m not saying that Hopper is brainwashed and becomes Red Guardian, but my head canon is going with it. https://t.co/FUzt6aqnG2 — Scott Colesby (@ScottColesby) February 14, 2020

hell yes! We’re getting the Red Guardian origin story! https://t.co/TwprzVDJFn — Parris (@vicious696) February 14, 2020

