It’s been 14 years since Tim Roth first appeared as The Abomination in Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk. Now, he is reprising his role in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

Roth played the 2008 film’s main antagonist Emil Blonsky, a Russian-born officer in the British Royal Marines Commandoes who is transformed into a Hulk-like monster called the Abomination after receiving an experimental version of the super-soldier serum, along with exposure to gamma radiation.

But the lukewarm reception and production dramas on the film saw Ed Norton replaced in the Marvel cinematic universe with Mark Ruffalo. And while William Hurt’s General “Thunderbolt” Ross reappears throughout the MCU, both Roth and Liv Tyler (who played Bruce Banner’s former girlfriend Betty Ross) have been absent from the franchise.

Abomination had a brief cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he was fighting in a cage match against Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). Then, intriguingly, he and Wong left together after the fight—implying that Abomination may not be such a villain at this stage. And while Abomination was unable to return to his human form in The Incredible Hulk, he—or someone else—appears to have found a cure.

In an interview with DisInsider, Roth confirmed that Blonsky would return in his human form for Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk. Roth exclaimed, “Oh yeah!” in response to an answer to a question on the matter. He added that reprising the role was “weird,” but seemed excited to be back playing in the Marvel sandbox. Roth described series star Tatiana Maslany (who plays the title role) as “a powerhouse”.

She-Hulk follows Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk. Joining Maslany is Mark Ruffalo, as Walters’ cousin Bruce Banner. In the comics, Walters gains her powers after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner, but it’s unclear whether the series will use the same origin story.

The series also stars Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva), and Jameela Jamil as the villain Titania. Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) is the showrunner, with Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, Girls5Eva) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, And Just Like That) directing.

She-Hulk doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected midway through 2022.

(via DisInsider, image: Marvel Studios)

