Tilda Swinton Will Read You a Bedtime Story to Raise Money for Gaza

In the midst of an international outcry over Israel’s siege and starvation of Gazans, celebrities are contributing to an auction to raise money for aid.

Celebrities including Tilda Swinton, Ramy Youssef, Joseph Quinn, Peter Capaldi, and Jonathan Glazer are offering rare items and services to the Cinema for Gaza auction, which has already raised over £69,000 for Medical Aid for Palestinians, an organization that provides healthcare and other services.

Some of the gifts celebrities are offering are a bedtime story over Zoom, read by Tilda Swinton (currently going for £1,000); signed The Zone of Interest Poster from Jonathan Glazer (£3,200); and various signed scripts, memorabilia, mentoring sessions, and coffee dates. Bidders can win items from franchises like Bridgerton, Doctor Who, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although some items are several thousand pounds, others are more affordable: for example, artwork from Mr. Malcom’s List, signed by Zawe Ashton, is currently going for £120. The auction runs until Friday, April 12, and includes an option to donate to MAP without bidding on an item.

Although some of the auction items are whimsical, the situation in Gaza is a humanitarian disaster. Israeli forces have killed over 32,000 Gazans since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis. According to Gazan journalist Bisan Owda, Israel has destroyed 70-80% of buildings in Gaza, including hospitals and universities. Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with over a million people sheltering in the southern city of Rafah.

Israel has also systematically prevented humanitarian aid from reaching Gazan civilians. Most recently, Israeli forces targeted three vans belonging to World Central Kitchen, killing the seven international aid workers inside. Last month, the World Health Organization declared that “famine in Gaza is imminent.”

In December, South Africa charged Israel with genocide in the International Court of Justice, after which the ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide from occurring. In February 2024, Amnesty International reported that Israel was ignoring those orders.

