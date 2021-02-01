Thor: Love and Thunder Set Pics Show off the Movie’s Retro-Chic!

Some things are back to normal … in countries that are not the United States. Hollywood has a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to coronavirus and protocols. Some sets are back to normal with COVID-19 protections in place, and others are on hold due to the virus, but it seems as if Marvel has started to get back on track with filming.

Last week, filming for Thor: Love and Thunder was underway in Australia and started with a beautiful Welcome to Country ceremony that Taika Waititi shared online.

Started Love & Thunder with Welcome to Country ceremony from Gamay dancers of Gadigal & Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui. I encourage all film makers to engage with 1st nations peoples whenever shooting your films. It’s worth it and it’s the right thing to do.🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rhhvt2zFNE — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 27, 2021

Now, there are a few more behind-the-scenes looks circulating online that show Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill walking to set, along with Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin!

And … there’s a real ’80s feel to it, especially Thor’s look? BRING IT ON.

New pictures of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, & Sean Gunn on the set of Marvel Studio’s #ThorLoveandThunder ⚡️ Check out the new costumes🥋 pic.twitter.com/f4XcI3yzLO — Inside the Backlot 🎬 (@InsideBacklot) February 1, 2021

Is Chris Hemsworth filming #ThorLoveAndThunder or a Guns N Roses music video? pic.twitter.com/8Yam8EVk9d — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) February 1, 2021

That fits with the style that Taika Waititi brought to Thor: Ragnarok as well and is, frankly, the way Thor should be brought to life. One of the biggest complaints I have about the Thor movies prior to Ragnarok is that they were often too serious. Sure, Thor had jokes, but there were almost no jokes in The Dark World from Thor himself, which seems like a waste, and neither had that fun weird humor that we came to love with Waititi’s take.

So having more of that retro tone to bring in the humor of Thor we’ve now come to love and expect from a Taika Waititi world? I’m here for it. Plus, Love and Thunder is taking on one of the more out-there comics and bringing Jane Foster as Thor to life, so I think it needs to have this feel to it to make it work.

With all the rumors circulating around Love and Thunder (including Matt Damon returning as … I guess fake Loki? Or that Asgardian?), it seems like a fun time regardless, and I am ready and willing to watch anything that Taika Waititi is willing to give me.

Hopefully, we continue to get these looks into the movie because now that I have a taste for Thor: Love and Thunder, I want more!

