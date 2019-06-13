Things We Saw Today: Thor Is Fine, Thor Is Cool, Thor Is Just Crying and Singing “Hurt”

Thor, like Johnny Cash, is a huge Nine Inch Nails fan. Meaning he just loves to cry and sing along to “Hurt”. Chris Hemsworth is currently doing press for Men In Black: International, and while it is a fun new movie that reboots the beloved Men In Black franchise, it won’t stop him from sharing his love for Thor. Even if that love for Thor results in one of the saddest videos on the internet.

Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys… pic.twitter.com/GTbprK1l0c — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 13, 2019

I have to say, I love the fact that Chris Hemsworth sat around in a trailer singing Nine Inch Nails songs while dressed as Fat Thor. What I might love even more is that this is cut in the strangest way and he’s just softly crying while singing.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

