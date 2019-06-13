comScore Thor Is Fine, Thor Is Cool, Just Crying and Singing "Hurt" | The Mary Sue
Things We Saw Today: Thor Is Fine, Thor Is Cool, Thor Is Just Crying and Singing “Hurt”

by | 5:54 pm, June 13th, 2019

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame

Thor, like Johnny Cash, is a huge Nine Inch Nails fan. Meaning he just loves to cry and sing along to “Hurt”. Chris Hemsworth is currently doing press for Men In Black: International, and while it is a fun new movie that reboots the beloved Men In Black franchise, it won’t stop him from sharing his love for Thor. Even if that love for Thor results in one of the saddest videos on the internet.

I have to say, I love the fact that Chris Hemsworth sat around in a trailer singing Nine Inch Nails songs while dressed as Fat Thor. What I might love even more is that this is cut in the strangest way and he’s just softly crying while singing.

Here is what else we saw today!

  • Check out this amazing list of the 9 most influential LGBTQ+ science fiction and fantasy authors! (via Portalist)
  • Daniel Radcliffe is coming to…Kimmy Schmidt? (via ComicBook)

  • Toy Story 4 is making writers have an existential crisis and honestly, that is an extremely relatable feeling. (via Nerdist)
  • Daria is coming back to MTV and, this time, we’re getting Tracee Ellis Ross involved! (via ComicBook)

Did we miss anything out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

