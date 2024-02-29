This ‘Reacher’ Star Was Almost Thor in the MCU

With his muscular physique and square jaw, Alan Ritchson looks like he stepped out of the pages of a comic book. And while the Reacher star got his break playing Aquaman in Smallville, he was almost cast in many of our favorite superhero projects.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Men’s Health, Ritchson describes his experience auditioning in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ritchson auditioned for the title role in Thor (2011), a role that ultimately went to Chris Hemsworth.

“I didn’t take it seriously,” he said. “I was like, ‘They’ll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.’ ” After the audition, the casting cabal told his team the role had been his to lose but he hadn’t shown that he had “the craft.” Chris Hemsworth would be Thor, and Ritchson would simmer for another decade.” Men’s Health

The rejection inspired Ritchson to take some acting classes and hone his craft. Years later, he would come close to starring in HBO Max’s Titans as Nightwing. “I was so confident. I was like, ‘This is the best damn audition I’ve ever had in my life. There’s no way they can do this show without me,’ ” he said. Ritchson was so confident in his audition that he pre-emptively bought a Tesla, only to discover he was passed over for Brenton Thwaites.

Ritchson later joined the series as Hank Hall/Hawk, a role he would reprise in Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. Now that Ritchson has broken through with the success of Reacher, he’s likely fielding offers from DC and Marvel. Or at the very least, getting another audition. I think Ritchson would make a fantastic Booster Gold. Just putting that out there, DC!

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]