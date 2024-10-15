glen powell and adria arjona sitting at a table in hit man
‘This is what my husband and sons left me’: A frustrating pie situation has taken over the internet

All pie is good pie
Rachel Leishman
Published: Oct 15, 2024 05:01 pm

We’re back with another installment of men really having the AUDACITY. This time, it is all about a pie that a lovely person made and had…barely any of. Someone get Gary from Hit Man to come and fix this injustice!

Baking for your family is fun. But what isn’t as much fun is not getting to enjoy any of it yourself because said family decided to eat all of it before you could. An image was posted on social media that stated “Spent 2.5 hrs making a beautiful apple pie. This is what my husband and sons left me.” The only remaining piece of pie was criminally small.

Someone even pointed out that they probably would have eaten it all if it didn’t mean work for them. “They probably left that tiny piece so they won’t have to do the dishes,” one user wrote.

The post had people angry at the men in her family and rightfully so. She went out of her way to make a pie for them all and instead of making sure she got some pie herself, they just ate all of it without thinking about her. The selfishness is…outstanding.

In the original post on Reddit, it was revealed that her eldest son ate more than half of the pie himself and took responsibility for his actions. But it still does not change the fact that no one in her family thought to put a reasonable slice aside for her. Both her husband and other son had slices for breakfast and to be honest, the husband should have made sure she was left with some.

It has brought out the worst in men online. Some were saying she should be HAPPY her family liked her baking.

All pie is good pie so save some for your mother

As is always the case with posts on Reddit, people began to debate the sincerity of the post. Did this happen? Who knows. But I will say that there were people telling this woman (real or not) to be GRATEFUL that her family liked her cooking. That, to me, is the unforgivable part.

I understand that a home cooked meal is a love language. But there still comes a time where you have to respect the person doing the cooking and take care of them as well. If someone made me a whole pie, I wouldn’t eat it all and leave them just enough to keep the dishes dirty. The issue with the way people view acts of love like this, particularly from mothers, is that the woman should be happy that her family is happy.

Absolutely not. If I went out of my way to bake something for my family, I want to SHARE IN IT. We are eating this pie TOGETHER. Also, make your sons breakfast, dude! Don’t just cut up a pie your wife made the night before.

So, real or not, we’re seeing plenty of people online who are reacting to this image in the worst way possible. All pie is good pie but it is even better when you let your mom eat it with you.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
