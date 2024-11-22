‘This is weaponized incompetence’: TikTok tears into a man’s unbelievable grocery shopping habits

Another day, another frustrating example of how men turn themselves into children who need others to do everything for them. This time, one man cannot even go to the grocery store by himself. Like…it isn’t that hard. There are labels all over the store.

Recommended Videos

A viral video explores men and their inability to shop at stores by themselves. A TikToker named Lex posted a video that started with her saying “If you ever wonder if men need women, they do.” This is because her partner went to the grocery store with the most detailed list of all time and still called her MULTIPLE times to ask where things were.

“Send me a grocery list. OK, he said I’ll go get the groceries. Let me show you the grocery list I sent him,” the list she shared is so detailed it is impossible to not know what she was looking for. She literally explained with directions and with pictures.

@www.youtube.com___ ily tony you can always call me but i really dont think i can make it an easier #greenscreen ♬ original sound – big lex

The comments were filled with women calling her partner out. One even wrote that “This is weaponized incompetence.” Meaning that they think he is pretending like he doesn’t know what to do so then the woman just does it for the man to get it done quickly.

This kind of stuff is, unfortunately, common. And many men get away with it. I’ve personally watched my oldest brother pretend he doesn’t know where things are so someone else will do it. And you know what his little sister doesn’t have to do? Cater to him. So when he asks me, I simply point to his eyes and legs and tell him that he can go and look for himself.

The issue is that women have, for years, been told to coddle and care for men but come on this is ridiculous.

She literally gave him a play by play!

Look, sometimes I get it. My mother was infamous for sending my dad to the store with a list he couldn’t read and everything misspelled. So there are moments where I don’t blame the guy. But this list is so organized, I have to assume he just didn’t want to be there and didn’t apply logic to the situation.

Many commenters were on her side. One wrote “I hope he is reading these comments. I hope he recognizes that he has a lot of work to put in if he wants to keep his relationship with you. Why do men think we want to be with partners that need to be babysat?” Lex posted the comment with a video of her partner googling what “weaponized incompetence” was.

In the grand scheme of things that men do that make me fume, this is low on the list. But I also have no patience for this and I would not be going to the store for a man because he wasn’t capable. I’d happily go out of love but men who pretend like they can’t read grocery aisles and figure something out? That’s not cute.

I do agree that he needs to step up. Maybe go and witness the veggie showers that grocery store has and see the magic that exists at your local grocery store. Then you won’t be so lost in its aisles.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy