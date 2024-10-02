‘This episode of Bluey is called,’ explained

If you’re a watcher of Bluey, you’re certain to have heard it before: The bubbly voiced British children that serve as narrators to this show about a family of talking dogs introduce each episode with the line. What’s there to explain? The memes, for one.

More than just a framing device…

“This episode of Bluey is called” is used to signify the central theme of the episode. I mean, that’s generally what all titles do. If Bluey and Bandit are playing catch in the yard, you can bet that the episode is gonna be titled “Catch”. Sometimes the episode titles are slightly more abstract, like “Baby Race” about Chili Heeler’s struggle witnessing one of her children develop at a less quick pace in their early years, causing her to draw the unhealthy subconscious conclusion that her little one, and by extension herself, were in a race against other moms and kids to see whose child could grow up the fastest.

But while “This episode of Bluey is called” is generally used for benign purposes, the internet has a way of ruining, or improving everything, depending on the way you look at it. A recent Reddit post bearing the phrase featured Bluey sitting on the front porch of the Heeler house out sunset, with the subtitle text reading “Bye, Dad”. The episode’s title? “Milk Run”.

Unless you’re living under a rock, you probably know the joke about dads going out to “get milk”, only to walk out the door forever and abandon their families. The dairy industry has a way of tearing families apart, considering cases of infidelity are often blamed on the milk man. But Bandit would never do up and leave his family, would he?

(Featured Image: ABC)

