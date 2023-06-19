The French ‘Barbie’ Movie Poster Translation Is Even More Perfect

Um, so apparently the French translation for the Barbie poster did not go to plan.

According to one Twitter user, the film’s already iconic tagline, “She’s everything. He’s just Ken,” has been made even more beautiful with some creative translation of the French poster. The literal translation of “Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c’est juste Ken.” still holds up: “She knows how to do everything. Him, it’s just Ken.” As for how it sounds, with a bit of knowledge of slang and words that sound alike, well … “She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f***.”

Ever the comedians, the people of Twitter went off in the replies. One user wrote, “Duolingo is not teaching me this?!” while another said, “This is actually 100% my understanding of their relationship.”

It wasn’t only one person who noticed the connection, either. Twitter is alive with people loling at it.

Interesting choice of words on the French poster for Barbie. Translated literally it means 'She can do anything' and 'Him, he's just Ken,' buuuuuut 'Lui, c'est juste Ken,' sounds like 'Lui, sais juste ken' which in French slang means 'Him, he only knows how to fuck.' pic.twitter.com/Cc7bTJsFmQ — Cath Pound (@catherine_pound) June 17, 2023

The french #Barbie poster is genius marketing cause "ken" in french slang means to have sex ?



"she can do everything…. he can only ken" kinda bold if you ask me pic.twitter.com/w3n0KcCDGC — Gigi ?? ?️‍? (@French_Gi) June 16, 2023

To be fair, this is quite on brand, considering in the trailer there’s that scene where Ken implies he wants a sleepover that will entail things that go slightly beyond the PG-13 rating the movie has been given. This, I imagine, is only the tip of the iceberg and Barbie will just be filled with adult humor that will leave kids going, “Why are you laughing?!” when it arrives on July 21, and I just love it.

The poster also adds to the Barbie mania that is now sweeping social media platforms. The release of the posters that announced who would star resulted in a trend of people creating their own posters. (I never did, but if I had, mine would say something like, “This Barbie is an anxious mess.”)

Every day, this film brings me joy, and I can’t wait for July 21.

(featured image: Warner Bros)

