‘Think of this as a declaration of intent:’ Conservatives lose it for no reason over new Jaguar ad

Jaguar launched their latest rebrand. Although there were valid aesthetic criticisms about Jaguar’s new logo, a lot of conservatives were far more annoyed at the diversity featured in the advertisement.

On Twitter, Jaguar released their new advertisement and logo. The new ad showed bold colors and a diverse array of models. Their new slogan, ‘copy nothing,’ encapsulates Jaguar’s aim to defy the norms. Surprisingly, this new ad met backlash. One user asked, “Umm, where are the cars in this ad? Is this for fashion?”

Jaguar responded, “Think of it as a declaration of intent.” Although the tweet is vague, it implies that Jaguar will keep putting out bold ads that support diversity. Beyond ads, Jaguar Land Rover openly supports diversity, equity, and inclusion on their webpage.

Technically, there shouldn’t be anything controversial about putting a couple of black women, an older person, and a gender neutral model in an ad—and yet, the anti-woke crowd found this to be appalling. One tweet called for a Jaguar boycott because the company “doesn’t get it,” hinting that the marketing is too ‘woke’ for their liking. Other Twitter users even declared that they’re rethinking purchasing a car from Jaguar.

As one post sums the debacle up, “People have such a hard time knowing that other people exist.”

The only controversy should be the absence of a car

There’s nothing wrong with featuring an array of models, but there should’ve been a car in the advertisement. They could’ve put one of their Jaguar F-Type cars among models or paid homage to their history as a brand.

There were others who criticized the ad for going minimalist with their logo, which is a modern trend many brands have participated in. “Copy nothing” doesn’t feel like a statement when the logo looks homogeneous to those of other high-end brands. Instead, what this rebrand did was make Jaguar seem like a fashion company. Maybe there’s a sequel to this ad saga—hopefully one involving a car.

this will be taught in schools as how NOT to do a rebrand https://t.co/cgfDdhuOlr — Joseph Alessio (@alessio_joseph) November 19, 2024

