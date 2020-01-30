ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay Pokes Fun at the Caped Crusader

Is there a superhero more meme-able than Batman? The Caped Crusader has been the source of countless memes, jokes, and trends that nerds like us can’t seem to get enough of. And it’s easy to see why. For over 80 years, we’ve had dozens of incarnations of the Dark Knight, from the kid-friendly comic book hero to the goofy Adam West incarnation to the violent regretful Frank Miller version to the gritty Christian Bale interpretation …

Batman is an ever-shifting symbol, a character with a rigid moral code that can still be portrayed in countless ways. And because we are all so innately familiar with Batman’s origin story, Batmemes are instantly relatable and recognizable content. After all, has there been a single fictional character who has saturated pop culture as thoroughly as Batman?

The latest version of the Batmeme comes to us from Twitter, where #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay has begun trending:

“i think i will use my vast wealth, knowledge, and resources to solve the systemic issues of poverty and crime in my city instead of beating up the mentally ill” #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay pic.twitter.com/ukoLYvba8x — *Year of (Remy) the Rat* (@ToucanDoItMang) January 30, 2020

#ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay for today i will wear my underpants under my pants. pic.twitter.com/4CKaMj1wsL — Aladdin (@CenaOnTheMic) January 30, 2020

“No, let’s skip the circus this weekend.” #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay — Cameron Gordon (@cagordon86) January 30, 2020

#ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay

“Here are some healthy ways of coping with trauma:” — Joseph Clark (@clarkjosephf) January 30, 2020

“Most of my rogue’s gallery are people who are the victims of abuse or grave injustice and many of them actually have a point about the evils they see in society. I could use my wealth to address these issues but instead I just beat them up.” #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay — Indy 🌈 (@Indagare_Seeker) January 30, 2020

Figure it out for yourself this time, Commissioner. #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay pic.twitter.com/HtWy3Kp0Fg — 60s Batman (@60s_Batman) January 30, 2020

I’d love for you to be on my podcast. #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay #Batman — Chris Griggs (@MeChrisGriggs) January 30, 2020

There are plenty of answers to this hashtag game, but I love the ones that call out Bruce Wayne for not throwing money at Gotham’s crime problem. Because realistically, Bruce Wayne could accomplish more by funding programs to help Gotham’s at risk youth or subsidizing mental health services. I mean, at least throw down the Batman AMEX card for some upgraded security at Arkham Asylum!

What’s your favorite Batmeme?

(via Twitter, image: Warner Bros)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com