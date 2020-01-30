comScore

#ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay Pokes Fun at the Caped Crusader

Holy Batmemes!

By Chelsea SteinerJan 30th, 2020, 5:11 pm

Christian Bale, flocked by bats, in Batman Begins.

Is there a superhero more meme-able than Batman? The Caped Crusader has been the source of countless memes, jokes, and trends that nerds like us can’t seem to get enough of. And it’s easy to see why. For over 80 years, we’ve had dozens of incarnations of the Dark Knight, from the kid-friendly comic book hero to the goofy Adam West incarnation to the violent regretful Frank Miller version to the gritty Christian Bale interpretation …

batman slap meme

Batman is an ever-shifting symbol, a character with a rigid moral code that can still be portrayed in countless ways. And because we are all so innately familiar with Batman’s origin story, Batmemes are instantly relatable and recognizable content. After all, has there been a single fictional character who has saturated pop culture as thoroughly as Batman?

batman interesting meme

The latest version of the Batmeme comes to us from Twitter, where #ThingsYouWontHearBatmanSay has begun trending:

There are plenty of answers to this hashtag game, but I love the ones that call out Bruce Wayne for not throwing money at Gotham’s crime problem. Because realistically, Bruce Wayne could accomplish more by funding programs to help Gotham’s at risk youth or subsidizing mental health services. I mean, at least throw down the Batman AMEX card for some upgraded security at Arkham Asylum!

What’s your favorite Batmeme?

