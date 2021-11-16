What is happening tonight with Spider-Man: No Way Home? Well, there’s an event happening in Los Angeles starting at 5PM PST, and there will be “fun” surprises, as well as a release of the second trailer for the movie.

At this point, we’re either going to get an instant look at all three Spider-Men standing together, or this trailer is going to confirm whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are involved once and for all because there is no way we’re going to continue this game with Marvel/Sony. So could the “fun” surprise be the three there in the flesh? Or maybe it’s Alfred Molina introducing the Sinister Six from the movie! Who knows? But it is going to be exciting.

Now, don’t worry. The rest of us are going to get the trailer as well, and if the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account is correct, we’ll get it by 8:30 EST.

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching. New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mTQUlQNzxd — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 16, 2021

So tune back in at the Mary Sue tonight, where I will lose my mind over this trailer because it is Spider-Man. What else do you expect?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

