Things We Saw Today: What's Happening With Spider-Man: No Way Home Tonight?

By Rachel Leishman Nov 16th, 2021, 4:35 pm
 

Tom Holland as Peter Parker walking through a protest that says Devil in Disguise

What is happening tonight with Spider-Man: No Way Home? Well, there’s an event happening in Los Angeles starting at 5PM PST, and there will be “fun” surprises, as well as a release of the second trailer for the movie.

At this point, we’re either going to get an instant look at all three Spider-Men standing together, or this trailer is going to confirm whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are involved once and for all because there is no way we’re going to continue this game with Marvel/Sony. So could the “fun” surprise be the three there in the flesh? Or maybe it’s Alfred Molina introducing the Sinister Six from the movie! Who knows? But it is going to be exciting.

Now, don’t worry. The rest of us are going to get the trailer as well, and if the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account is correct, we’ll get it by 8:30 EST.

So tune back in at the Mary Sue tonight, where I will lose my mind over this trailer because it is Spider-Man. What else do you expect?

