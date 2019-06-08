Things We Saw Today: The Cast of One Day At a Time Still Wants To #SaveODAAT

The cancelation of One Day At a Time came as a blow to fans and critics. A campaign to save the show, using the hashtag #SaveODAAT, spread across the Internet, as the fandom spoke of the show’s importance and expressed why it deserved a fourth season. While there has been no movement on that front for a while, at least the show’s creatives and cast are still holding out hope that the show can come back.

“All I can say is that there’s hope — there’s not not hope,” said showrunner Mike Royce at a panel at the ATX Television Festival as reported by Deadline. “I’ve been through three ‘save our show’ campaigns — they didn’t work. This is beyond miracle status. We just need to make sure it works out. We’re talking and we hope to have news sooner rather than later.”

In a video message record for the panel, star Isabella Gomez, she added “We are not dead yet Let these networks know you want us back!”

It’s nice to know that the showrunners and stars haven’t given up hope. The show is an uplifting, joyful, important piece of television, and it deserves to run far longer than for just three seasons. There’s more story to tell. So keep tweeting, keep pushing, and maybe we’ll get a miracle here, because the show deserved to come to an end on the writers’ terms.

Do you want to see One Day At a Time return? What network should pick it up?

