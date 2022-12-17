Things We Saw Today: P-22, The King of Los Angeles, Has Died

Southern Californians, and Angelenos in particular, are mourning today because our beloved mascot and champion of the people, P-22 was humanely euthanized. P-22 first came into our hearts and trail cams over a decade ago and has charmed us ever since. A bachelor for his entire mountain lion life, he nevertheless had won the love of an entire city. He migrated from the Santa Monica mountains to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where he lived for the rest of his life.

Unfortunately, over the past few months, he began displaying abnormal and erratic behavior, including acting aggressively toward people and their dogs. The LA wildlife team was able to sedate and capture P-22 in order to provide medical service and retirement to a nature preserve. Unfortunately, they discovered he had several chronic illnesses and grievous injuries from being hit by a car and they had no choice but to euthanize him. Rest well our shy, solo King and may you be prowling mightily in the great beyond. – LA Times

After the Cavill/Warhammer prediction, people said I should buy a lottery ticket instead I’m just gonna do this:



Man, I can’t wait for @flanaganfilm’s Dark Tower series. pic.twitter.com/G9sBiZKi7S — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 17, 2022

In happier news, Mike Flanagan favorite Rahul Kohli is shooting his shot. He tweeted today about his interest in being cast as the Gunslinger for Flanagan’s upcoming The Dark Tower series for Amazon Prime. As someone who finds Kohli very hot, I am for this!

40,000 pounds of meatballs spill during truck crash in Virginia https://t.co/hUdiyK7wT3 pic.twitter.com/JPmyfK11qX — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) December 16, 2022

Mama Mia! A semi-truck crash spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs onto a Virginia highway! I can’t tell if those firemen are lining up to work, or to have dinner. – mystateline.com

Piers Morgan Defender, former talk show host, and wife of Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized this morning after a medical emergency. I hope she’s ok, and I also hope she at some point apologizes for defending Morgan’s racist and misogynistic remarks about Meghan Markle! – Variety

And finally, Ohio’s heartbeat law – which would effectively ban most abortions in the state – will remain blocked after a ruling on Friday from the state’s First District Court of Appeals. Thank god! This means that, for now, abortions in Ohio can continue through 20 weeks of pregnancy. Which is the same standard that the state had maintained (until this point) for years. – Dayton Daily News

(Image: Steve Winter/National Geographic)

