It wouldn’t be a Disney movie if there weren’t at least one viral post or Fox News segment ranting about how the movie or show was actually going to bring about hell on Earth or, at the very least, represent another crack in an increasingly amoral society, now would it? With Halloween in full swing and Christian proselytizing (feeling like) it’s at an all-time high despite (or because of) the dwindling church attendance numbers, we’re set for at least one Satanic Panic a week. (This is, of course, separate from anti-trans panic and another manufactured outrage.)

This week’s charge is led by Jamie Gooch against the highly anticipated Disney+ movie Hocus Pocus 2.

In a Facebook post, Gooch claimed that the movie was essentially bringing bad spirits into your house and urged readers to ask themselves if “your children’s minds are strong enough to ward off the hypnotization and bewitching trance that will be coming through the screen.” After KWTX10 reached out to interview her, the rambling got much worse, and she was on the verge of tears. She says things like “worst-case scenario, you unleash hell,” like that’s not also the worst-case scenario when eating food that won’t sit right with your stomach. Gooch, what are you talking about?!

(KWTX)

It’s not just this movie, Disney, or Hollywood (yes, she went there) that she takes issue with. Gooch told KWTX10 “We have not participated in Halloween in about four or five years, it’s just now how we live our lives […] It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness.” What they do celebrate is the definitely more Paganistic (and polytheistic) fall harvest, though? Her Texas farm is mostly cattle based. Ma’am, be serious.

I looked up the farm (definitely located in the part of Hill Country that I hold it in for) and if she would be afraid of anything, it would be the animals deciding humans are on the menu. Salem is in the northeast, The Ring was based in Japan, and L.A. is on the west coast, so she has nothing to worry about. Oh lord, she should really stay away from Lamb.

(via KWTX10, featured image: Matt Kennedy/Disney+)

