Things We Saw Today: Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar Delight Us With “Suddenly Seymour”

The beauty of Little Shop of Horrors comes from Audrey and her journey out of an abusive relationship and into an understanding about herself and her own worth. Sure, throughout the years we have looked upon it relatively negatively because she does need Seymour to see that but still, there is a beauty that can be discovered within this character and this show.

Hence why I love the version of “Suddenly Seymour” that Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar did on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

As you can see, the song is about how Audrey can see that Seymour is the man she should be with instead of her abusive boyfriend, the Dentist. Again, not great that another man has to save her but still, it was the 80s. What I love about this particular costuming and performance is that Audrey isn’t portrayed (as I can tell) as this ditzy blonde that many interprete as “asking” for the abuse she gets. Instead, she is a fully realized woman who is struggling within her own mental health and her own desire to escape and from the short glimpse we see, Mj Rodriguez clearly brings a new life to the character and I wish we could all see the full show!

Here are some other stories we saw!

Fans of the Joker movie can be toxic but does that mean the movie shouldn’t exist? (via Vox)

So the BBC got in a lot of trouble for a Donald Trump tweet… (via Deadline)

I remember the first time I met Taika. It was way back in 2019, but it feels like it wasn’t 10 years ago. #FreeGuy #introductions #NewFriends @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/8gPZ8ZYxId — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 3, 2019

Hush and Magpie actors are revealed for the CW’s Batwoman! (via Batwoman.tv)

we are now in the “trump gets owned by nickelback” phase of the storyhttps://t.co/iN7gX4ChqC — darth™ (@darth) October 3, 2019

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: screengrab from YouTube)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—