Things We Saw Today: Grogu as a Bounty Hunter? YES, PLEASE!

Have you ever stopped and thought about Grogu wearing Mandalorian armor and taking on the legacy of his father? No? Well, you’re probably a lot happier than me, but I’ve definitely thought about it and started crying. (The Mandalorian has broken me.) But, fans of the show probably have thought about what would happen if Grogu became a Mandalorian once in a while, and now there’s a beautiful custom figure of Grogu that gives us just that!

Shout out to Nerdist for finding the perfect figurine that gives us a look at Grogu as the bounty hunter himself! Artist Sean Viloria created the 18-inch recreation of Grogu, and honestly, I would watch the crap out of this show. Just Grogu searching the galaxy as a Mandalorian? Can we somehow get this to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni? It’s important.

Just imagine little Grogu celebrating his father in the only way he knows how and adopting the Mandalorian way after finishing Jedi School. I’d love it and I’d probably cry all the time. So please, let Grogu have a little armor when he finally is reunited with Din Djarin as the prince of Mandalore. Please and thank you.

(via Nerdist, image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]