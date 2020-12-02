Things We Saw Today: Clive Barker Got the Rights for Hellraiser Back! It’s a (Nightmare Before) Christmas Miracle!

Clive Barker has officially gotten back the American rights to the horror film series Hellraiser, based on his own short story, which he wrote and directed back in 1987.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barker “has successfully leveraged copyright law to recapture the American rights to the franchise. On Monday, his attorney filed papers in California federal court confirming a settlement with Park Avenue Entertainment, the production company that’s currently enjoying rights to a film about a woman under the sway of a resurrected former lover.” I wouldn’t exactly describe Hellraiser in that particular way, but go off, king.

As a longtime fan of the first two films, who weeps often about the state the franchise, I hope this means that if any more films are made, they will have more of the engaging storytelling of the first and less of … well, the duds.

(via THR, image: Entertainment Film)

