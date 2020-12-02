Things We Saw Today: Clive Barker Got the Rights for Hellraiser Back! It’s a (Nightmare Before) Christmas Miracle!
Clive Barker has officially gotten back the American rights to the horror film series Hellraiser, based on his own short story, which he wrote and directed back in 1987.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barker “has successfully leveraged copyright law to recapture the American rights to the franchise. On Monday, his attorney filed papers in California federal court confirming a settlement with Park Avenue Entertainment, the production company that’s currently enjoying rights to a film about a woman under the sway of a resurrected former lover.” I wouldn’t exactly describe Hellraiser in that particular way, but go off, king.
As a longtime fan of the first two films, who weeps often about the state the franchise, I hope this means that if any more films are made, they will have more of the engaging storytelling of the first and less of … well, the duds.
- As someone who doesn’t plan on ever reading Ready Player Two, the discourse and dragging has been truly delightful. (via Slate)
- The CDC has shortened quarantine after exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 from 14 days to 7 days, if you have tested negative. (via Buzzfeed News)
Harry Styles: “Historically, I can’t think of any industry that has benefited more off of Black culture than music. There are discussions that need to happen about this long history of not being paid fairly. It’s a time for listening” https://t.co/UusieGPVJO
— Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2020
- Elliot Page’s wife shows support to her husband. (via Buzzfeed)
- “Over 2,000 people have signed up for an ‘egg-throwing contest’ at the unveiling ceremony of a statue of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher,” and if not for COVID, I would join the ranks. (via Newsweek)
-
