Things We Saw Today: Brie Larson’s Photo Op Engagement Reaction Face Is Emotional Sunshine

Brie Larson was taking pictures with fans at Comic Con recently when one ultra-mega-super fan took the opportunity to propose to his boyfriend. This isn’t the first geek photo-op proposal we’ve seen–not that that makes it any less sweet!–but it’s Brie’s reaction that puts this over the top.

Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED. Much love to the happy couple!!!! https://t.co/UMc4WofFja — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 13, 2019

Look at her face! I hope you clicked through all the pictures because it is pure joy from start to finish.

Given her reaction, I doubt Larson would have had a problem stopping to chat with these two for a while but the proposer, John Chambrone, instead chose to hand her a note explaining why he picked this opportunity to pop the question to his boyfriend, Richard Owen.

According to Pink News, Chambrone posted a copy of the letter online, and it describes how much the character has always meant to him, and how their first “real date” was to see Captain Marvel.

“The movie meant a lot to us and I was so glad that he now shares my passion for the greatest superhero in all the known universes,” he wrote.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the phenakistiscope, which paved the way for cinema. (via The Verge)

The Fort Worth police officer who shot Atatiana Koquice in her own home has resigned. (via Vox)

The Fox News employees who informed the movie Bombshell, and specifically Margot Robbie’s composite character, had to break their NDAs to do so. (via IndieWire)

A bunch of celebrities came out to talk about gender inequality:

208. Years. For. Gender. Equality. That’s too long. Period. Click below and share why #EqualityCantWait — Equality Can’t Wait (@eqltycantwait) September 16, 2019

A new Gert & Old Lace-centric clip is here to preview Runaways season 3. (via i09)

The Frozen 2 trailer is here with big new adventures. (via /Film)

And the trailers keep coming with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, featuring a big-time Gilmore Girls fan favorite. (via Bustle)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Marvel Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com