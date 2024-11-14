‘They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country’: Eva Longoria leaves the U.S. after election and fears for those left behind

Actor and director Eva Longoria reveals she left the United States following Donald Trump’s re-election, although she sympathizes with those left behind.

Longoria is best known for starring in The Young and the Restless and directing the biographical comedy Flamin’ Hot. Aside from her Hollywood career, she has been very active in politics and activism, including opposing anti-immigration bills, pushing for support and acceptance for individuals with developmental disabilities, and helping to raise funds and awareness to encourage Latinos to register to vote. She has spoken at several DNCs and was even encouraged to run for the United States Senate in Texas.

While Longoria was born and raised in the United States and has frequently used her celebrity platform to improve the country through charity and political activism, she recently announced that she and her family have moved out of the country.

Eva Longoria says she has left “dystopian” United States

In an interview with Marie Claire, Longoria explained that she and her family had moved away from the United States and split their time between Mexico and Spain. While the election solidified her decision to move, she noted things have been changing for a while. She explained, “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Then, Trump was re-elected as president, leaving Longoria fearful of how he would impact the United States. She warned, “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.” Like many Americans, she described struggling to feel hopeful in the wake of the election. “I’ve never been depressed in my life,” she explained. “It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’ I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.'”

Longoria also acknowledged that she is privileged to have the choice to leave and empathized with those left behind. She stated, “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.” Her statement reiterates that middle- and lower-class Americans will most severely feel the impact of Trump’s presidency. Many suspect his administration will be favorable to billionaires, while upper-class Americans like Longoria have options, including moving out of the country. For many Americans who fear things could get “dystopian” under Trump, though, they don’t have the privilege of going somewhere they feel safe and protected.

Conservatives will likely call Longoria’s departure an overreaction. However, the fact that someone who contributed positively to the country actually went through with leaving shouldn’t be dismissed. Americans shouldn’t feel so disheartened about the United States’ future that they feel the best option is to leave.

