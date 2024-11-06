‘They want to keep you mf’s stupid’: The internet tears into Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the Department of Education

The educational divide in our country is baffling. I thought everyone had to take the same level of civics courses in school that I did but that is seemingly not the case. And now with Donald Trump’s proposed attack on the Department of Education, it’s just going to get worse.

Recommended Videos

Right now, our fears are about the future of our country. What is going to happen with the Department of Education? Are they going to dismantle it completely? Or are Republicans going to continue to attack it and try and limit what we are teaching our children about government and history? It isn’t fun to think about, not prior to a Trump win and most definitely not now with the thought of his second presidency looming over us all.

“This right here is why the Republican Party has attacked education so much in the last decade. This is why they are going to eliminate the Department of Education,” one user wrote with a graphic of the voting breakdown. When you look at the graphic, you can see the clear divide between those who attended college and those who did not.

This right here is why the Republican Party has attacked education so much in the last decade. This is why they are going to eliminate the Department of Education.



The less education you have, the less you know, the easier you are to corrupt and influence. pic.twitter.com/5LVcI479kC — Seba Le DOOP – #SellSugarmanSell #SugermanOut (@Call_Me_ZoomE) November 6, 2024

As one X user succinctly pointed out, the plans to take on the Department of Education seem to exist to “keep you mf’s stupid so sh*t like this can happen.”

Abolishing the department of education never made sense to me until today , but I get it now. They want to keep you mf’s stupid so shit like this can happen. ? — kay ✨ (@KissesFromKay) November 6, 2024

Honestly, there is a reason why Steve Kornacki on MSNBC continually pointed out what areas educated individuals were voting in. Mainly because he knew, as many do, that uneducated white voters are terrifying. They don’t understand the policies of our country or how it works and Trump and his campaign used that to their advantage.

So why wouldn’t they take on education to try and grow that base? That’s what is terrifying to me.

We’re just going to continue to see a decline in education, aren’t we?

We’ve already been hearing tale of how kids cannot read or don’t know how to do basic functions in school. Hearing these stories feels impossible to me. I grew up at a time when education was all we had to care about. Or maybe that was just me in my AP classes where my Valedictorian went to Harvard and we all had above a 4.0 GPA.

Now, with the uneducated continuing to fuel the Republican Party, so many of us are afraid of what it means for the future of education.

No more department of education. Now y’all kids won’t be able to tell the difference between a square and the number 3

pic.twitter.com/Zn9LaAXGGN — ً (@kayIachan) November 6, 2024

Sure, our school system has never been perfect but without a Department of Education, it’d be on the parents to school them and after what happened with COVID, we know that many will not do that.

So if The Department of Education gets dissolved where yall about to send y’all badass kids to cause we know yall aren’t gonna be teaching them shit yourselves pic.twitter.com/lZdeV1okCq — Fenty Jr.? (@Helaindiividual) November 6, 2024

Others have resigned themselves to recognizing that those who are voting for Trump are already failures of a system that doesn’t have the Department of Education.

Woke up to the news that yall wanted project 2025 to be a reality. They don’t even need to close the department of education, yall already dumb!!! pic.twitter.com/KlM3p6mVxF — Why is he around? (@theonenamedjas) November 6, 2024

Everything right now is terrifying. I don’t want to be the person who says let’s wait and see because I don’t want to wait and see. But at least we have those of us who benefited from the department still together, right?

The Department of Education is literally gonna cease to exist. The children are already stupid — they’re gonna be dumb as hell now! — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) November 6, 2024

This is just…all very bad.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy