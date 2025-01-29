‘They don’t care about you’: RFK Jr. won’t declare healthcare as a human right

Most major countries provide some kind of healthcare for their citizens. Not the United States though and under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of the Department of Health, don’t hold your breath for a change.

During Kennedy’s hearing, Senator Bernie Sanders asked him one important question: Do you believe that healthcare for Americans is a human right? He even said “Yes or no.” But Kennedy refused to acknowledge that it is within our rights (or should be) to have access to healthcare without relying on our employers or paying out of pocket for it.

Kennedy quickly dismissed Sanders and said that he couldn’t give him a yes or no answer to that and that’s not true. You can! Do you believe that Americans should have access to their healthcare? Yes or no? That’s all!

I like the slogan "Make America Healthy Again."



I agree with that effort.



But when I asked Robert F. Kennedy if health care is a human right, he couldn't give me an answer: pic.twitter.com/Ox15yY9MlL — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 29, 2025

If you want to know why Kennedy couldn’t outright answer yes or no, look no further than big pharma. As one X user pointed out: “For the people in the back.. These politicians are paid and owned by Big Pharma! They don’t care about your health. They don’t care about you. They only care about their pockets.”

There is a reason why so many politicans were mad about Obama Care. It brought healthcare to many Americans who didn’t have it and meant that the big healthcare companies didn’t have people paying out of pocket for their coverage. The fact that most healthcare plans cost the average American hundreds of dollars a month when they’re barely making their rent is horrifying.

For all of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” nonsense, he’s not willing to make that a possibility. He’s part of the problem and the fact that he won’t say yes or no to the simply question that Sanders posed to him doesn’t bode well for the discussions on healthcare that America desperately needs to have.

