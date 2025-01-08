Theatre departments everywhere are screaming over this Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster news

It’s happening! Our musical theatre king and queen have arrived! It would appear that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are courting one another. The pair were seen hand in hand on Monday, Jan.6, in Santa Monica enjoying a laughter-filled night together. Cue screams of joy from theatre schools everywhere.

Musical theatre is one of the most difficult forms of acting out there, and at the top of the game are the likes of Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. Both have storied careers in the musical theatre industry and are recipients of the coveted Tony Awards. That being said, Foster leads Jackman two to one.

The two both received further nominations for their roles in the 2022 hit revival of the Broadway musical Music Man, which ran from Dec. 2021 to Jan. 2023. It was during this production that Jackman and Foster grew close. Of working across from Jackman, Foster told People in June of 2024, “He’s one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar.” Jackman has made it clear that has always been in awe of Foster. In a chat on Light Night with Seth Meyers he gushed, “This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like, I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like 4 years old. But I’ve watched everything she’s done,”

Jackman was also seen in attendance at Foster’s last performance in Once Upon a Mattress at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre. He was joined by Carol Burnett, the woman who played Foster’s role in the original production in 1959.

Timing is everything…

It would seem that the pair have taken their professional admiration of one another further, forming a romantic attachment. The two were married to different partners up until recently, with Jackman having divorced from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness, in Sept. 2023 and Foster having ended her ten-year-long marriage to Ted Griffin in October of last year.

The timing of their divorces, coupled with their work together on Music Man, sparked rumors that the two were already romantically involved prior to their marriages ending. This was further fueled with Furness reportedly liked an Instagram post from a gossip blogger that stated that Jackman “was up to no good.” When they announced their divorce, Jackman and Furness put out a statement which made out the split was amicable,

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

That individual growth has come in the form of Jackson and Foster’s new relationship it would seem. Jackson will be returning to the stage on Jan. 24 for a series of live concerts at Radio City Music Hall. The show will run throughout 2025.

