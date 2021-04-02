The Witcher Season Two Premiere Set for 2021

The Witcher, the hit Netflix series starring Henry Cavill, is set to return to our small screens this year, according to the streaming service! The news came just as The Witcher finished filming season two of the series. Henry Cavill was seen on the official Twitter for The Witcher wrapping up filming and now entering into post-production.

In addition, a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the end of filming for season two was released. It shows Henry saying thank you to the cast and crew that made this season possible in the middle of a global pandemic, with applause following. Henry and the entire crew were seen wearing face masks, showing how careful they’ve been in bringing us another season of this show.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, then calls a wrap on season two of The Witcher in the behind-the-scenes video. Via a voiceover and shots in various spooky and cold-looking locations, she recounts the tough journey that led them to return and complete filming on season two. They shot for 158 days across 15 locations with 89 cast members and over 1200 crew members.

And when season two of The Witcher returns, we’ll see what’s been going on with Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, Jaskier, and Ciri. After the Battle of Sodden Hill, we’ve been worried about where our favorites would go, with Yennefer sacrificing herself and Geralt and Ciri finally finding each other. And it’s amazing to think sometime this year we’ll find out.

