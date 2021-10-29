Toss a Coin to the New Trailer for The Witcher Season 2

I don’t know how others feel, but I do know that I couldn’t tell you what happened in season 1 of The Witcher but I’m excited about season 2 anyway. I’m here for the vibes because, if we’re being honest, season 1 was hard to figure out mainly because they didn’t let us know that multiple timelines were happening until a ways into the show, and we just had to go with it.

With season 2, the trailer starts with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) posing and fighting and looking good, while Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt are still separated from each other. (See, I figured out some things.) But what works about The Witcher is that it understands its audience, and while things are a bit confusing, the trailer embraces its modern tendencies by playing the song “Monster” by Kanye West featuring Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross.

I like to think we’re just all here for the vibes, but also, The Witcher has a long history with its book series and video games, and as someone who has only watched the show, I’m just here to learn and have fun. But fans everywhere (myself included) are so excited to see some of our friends again!

YENNEFER AND GERALT TOGETHER AGAIN IN #THEWITCHER SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/jJP5gweqsh — best of yennefer and geralt (@yenneferxgeralt) October 29, 2021

Me vs my own excitement after that Season 2 trailer drop pic.twitter.com/MTSj5Darep — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2021

nothing but love and respect for geralt of rivia pic.twitter.com/9vxu19nJYo — henry cavill  (@badpostscavill) October 29, 2021

Feast your eyes on some new shots from Season 2 of #TheWitcher. pic.twitter.com/4zzsfSBAXU — Netflix Updates (@NetflxUpdates) October 29, 2021

I will admit, when Jaskier shows up at the end of this trailer and said goodbye to his mice friends? That made it worth it because Jaskier is easily the best part of this show, and I just want him to sing more songs about Geralt while he’s walking around. Luckily for us all, we get to usher in 2022 with The Witcher season 2 as it premieres on Netflix on December 17.

