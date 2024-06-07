Dakota Fanning in 'The Watchers'
Win a Signed Copy of ‘The Watchers’ From Dakota Fanning and Ishana Night Shyamalan

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jun 7, 2024 05:35 pm

Are you excited to see The Watchers? What if you also want to dive into the novel by A.M. Shine? Well, now you can win your very own copy signed by both Dakota Fanning and Ishana Night Shyamalan to celebrate the film’s release!

The Watchers, which hits theaters on June 7, tells the story of Mina (Dakota Fanning) trying to survive trapped in the woods of Ireland after she finds herself locked in a room with three strangers. All four of them must follow the rules of the Watchers to stay alive but not everything is as it seems. The foursome has to let creatures observe them at night and learning about what is hiding in the trees is enough to keep us all terrified! Who isn’t afraid of what is lurking in the darkness?

It is a great look into how Shyamalan brings horror to life in her work and Fanning is brilliant in it. The film was adapted from Shine’s book so why not see what inspired Shyamalan? Five The Mary Sue readers can now win signed limited-edition copies of Shine’s book!

For a chance to win, please do the following:

  • Follow The Mary Sue on Instagram and Twitter
  • Email the Mary Sue at [email protected] with the subject line “The Watchers Book Giveaway 2024)
  • Make sure to include your name!

Fans have from now until Tuesday, June 11th to enter and five winners will be chosen by a randomizer!

You must live in the United States or Canada to win. Good luck and maybe you can read all about the terrifying creatures that hide in the dark of the woods!

