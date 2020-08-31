comScore

Things We Saw Today: Oh Yeah, the Socially Distant VMAs Aired Last Night and It Was Pretty Fun

By Princess WeekesAug 31st, 2020, 5:26 pm

Yesterday, the 2020 MTV VMAs aired, and despite it being done virtually, the event was actually a lot of fun, with Lady GaGa taking home a lot of statues and wearing so much mask fashion that you’d think she was auditioning for Mortal Kombat.

In addition to performances from Chloe x Halle, Lady Gaga, BTS, and others, the host of the night was none other than American treasure Keke Palmer. Palmer was the first Black woman to host VMAs, which seems absurd, but here we are. Still, making the move to a virtual event actually forced a lot of acts to be more creative, and I actually thought it was able to highlight the creativity of most of the artists. It was a fun time.

(image:Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

dragon ball z made a congressman horny and now he's mad

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.