Things We Saw Today: Oh Yeah, the Socially Distant VMAs Aired Last Night and It Was Pretty Fun

Yesterday, the 2020 MTV VMAs aired, and despite it being done virtually, the event was actually a lot of fun, with Lady GaGa taking home a lot of statues and wearing so much mask fashion that you’d think she was auditioning for Mortal Kombat.

In addition to performances from Chloe x Halle, Lady Gaga, BTS, and others, the host of the night was none other than American treasure Keke Palmer. Palmer was the first Black woman to host VMAs, which seems absurd, but here we are. Still, making the move to a virtual event actually forced a lot of acts to be more creative, and I actually thought it was able to highlight the creativity of most of the artists. It was a fun time.

.@ladygaga performed an entire medley and accepted several #VMAs while wearing a mask, so you can wear one too. pic.twitter.com/VA0736nS4t — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

.@KekePalmer gave us ENERGY, she gave us VOCALS, she gave us VISUALS, she gave us A SHOW TONIGHT! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Hn8mOAlAog — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

(image:Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

