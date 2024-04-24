Per a Deadline report, the producers of the Terrifier franchise are back with a new offering, as their crowdfunded film Stream finally has a release date.

Stream is scheduled to release on August 21, 2024, in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The theatrical release is being facilitated via Iconic Events Releasing. The film is set to reunite most of the crew that was involved in the making of Terrifier 2. Michael Leavy, who was attached as a producer, assistant director, and actor on the Terrifier sequel, is set to direct Stream, while special effects supervisor and producer Damien Leone, composer Paul Wiley, and producer Phil Falcone will also return. Fuzz on the Lens Productions, Steven Della Salla, Michael Leavy, and Jason Leavy, are credited as producers, while Naresh Peter Menezes is attached as executive producer.

The cast brings together horror genre regulars Jeffrey Combs, Danielle Harris of Halloween franchise fame, Tony Todd, Tim Reid, Dee Wallace, and David Howard Thornton, who also starred in Terrifier. The film is currently in production, and the synopsis indicates that the film is about how a family’s attempts to bond go south when they end up being surrounded by four killers adamant on finding creative ways to kill them.

The team behind Stream will take heart from the success of the Terrifier franchise, and the fact that they were successfully able to crowdfund a large portion of the film speaks volumes about the fans’ faith in them. Terrifier was released in 2016 to underwhelming reviews, later getting a theatrical release in July 2023. The sequel ended up getting critical praise and commercial success, with critics noticing the considerable improvement over its predecessor.

That franchise mainly revolves around the escapades of demonic killer Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), who resides in fictitious Miles County, New York. He is accompanied by another menacing personality, Little Pale Girl. The third part in the franchise, Terrifier 3, is set for an October 25, 2024 release.

(feature image: Fuzz on the Lens Productions)

