The Russo Brothers Are Working on a New Franchise!?

It seems as if the Marvel’s Avengers directors, the Russo brothers, are the definition of “can’t stop, won’t stop” as the two are taking on multiple projects and even starting to “quietly” work on a new franchise together. According to a Reddit AMA, they already have their next project in mind, which is a bit of an undertaking since the two are already set to work on television adaptations for Magic: The Gathering, The Warriors, Little Nightmares, and Quantum and Woody, and the films Grimjack, Cherry, and Dakota.

Many would probably look at this list and think, “Take a breather there, buddy,” but it’s honestly a good thing that the Russo brothers are working hard to keep their momentum after finishing up Avengers: Endgame. So often, these franchises “end” and then the creators behind them take a break just to revisit the same series later on. (I’m very specifically talking about J.K Rowling and the Harry Potter series. We all know what’s happening over there.)

What their “quiet” project is, though, we still don’t know. Are they working on something else for Marvel? Making an entirely new franchise? Anything could be a possibility, and we’re going to have to wait and see what they take on on top of the pile of projects that the two have put under their belts.

In that same AMA, however, the Russos talked about the idea of a “director’s cut” of their films and why we’re never going to see one: “Honestly no, we have always released the version of the movie we wanted to, so you would never see a director’s cut of a Russo Brothers’ Marvel movie because you have already seen it.”

That’s honestly great because most directors don’t have that luxury. Often, creators have to bend to the will of a studio or a larger vision, and you’d expect that to most definitely be the case for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but clearly, they give their directors all the creative freedom they needed. So, the fact that the Russos have control over their work and are giving us their stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a wonderful thing to see.

I like Joe and Anthony Russo. I think that they care about these characters and want them to be the best they can be. I do think they need to work on their understanding of female characters and their importance, but I also appreciate them for giving us the best Natasha Romanoff in the MCU (looking at you, Captain America: The Winter Soldier).

Do I hope they’ll eventually come back to the MCU? Sure, but I think they got to tell the stories they liked the most, and it’s time for others to shine, as well. That doesn’t mean I don’t want all the new Russo brother content out there!

