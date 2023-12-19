The Queer Liberation Library Finds a Unique Way to Combat LGBTQ+ Book Bans

Book bans have reached unprecedented rates in the United States and are known to specifically target LGBTQ+ books. Now, the Queer Liberation Library is using the concept of digital libraries to combat censorship.

Since 2021, book bans and challenges have been steadily gaining traction across the United States. The move towards censorship has largely been spearheaded by far-right politicians and parents who utilize it to block anything that goes against their agenda. As a result, books with LGBTQ+ or BIPOC characters are often explicitly targeted in these bans as these extremists don’t want their children to acknowledge that these people exist nor learn about their experiences. Not only does this book banning promote anti-LGBTQ+ and racist ideals, but it also means that children questioning their sexuality or gender have no resources.

States like Florida have already passed legislation that bans any LGBTQ+ discussion in schools. If these students also don’t have a supportive home or are fearful of coming out to their families, they truly have no way to understand their feelings or experiences besides books. Even in states that aren’t so oppressive to LGBTQ+ students, it can still be difficult for a student to feel comfortable discussing these topics. Books were the one safe place they had to have their questions answered and to see themselves positively represented. Hence, these book bans that target LGBTQ+ books are especially cruel and dangerous, as they take away crucial resources in favor of pushing extremist agendas.

Fortunately, Queer Liberation Library has found a new method for providing students with the books they need.

The Queer Liberation Library brings LGBTQ+ to all U.S. readers

Kieran Hickey is the leader of a group of volunteers who banded together to create the Queer Liberation Library—a wholly online library that is packed with LGBTQ+ titles. QLL launched in October and has already racked up 2,300 members. It’s free to sign up, and like a regular library, it doesn’t cost anything to borrow any of the e-books or audiobooks in the collection. Meanwhile, anyone can access QLL anywhere in the United States, even in those places where book-banning legislation has been passed.

The site is also designed for safety and privacy. Every page includes a Quick Exit button that instantly closes out of QLL and switches to the front page of weather.com. This ensures that students in non-supportive and unsafe environments can quickly switch to a neutral site.

Hickey stressed the importance of every student being able to access LGBTQ+ resources regardless of what barriers they face. They stated,

Queer people have so many barriers to access queer literature – social, economic, and political. (For) anybody who’s on a journey of self-discovery in their sexual orientation or gender identity, finding information and going to queer spaces can be incredibly daunting. So, this is a resource that anybody in the United States can have no matter where they live.

In addition to being online, QLL is a nonprofit that provides its services through donations. Since it’s not government-funded like schools and libraries, book-banning legislation and challenges can’t easily topple it. Its unique structure could inspire more nonprofit digital libraries to spring up, which provides hope that no matter how far these book bans go, we’ll still be able to access books from the internet. LGBTQ+ books are some of the most important titles to maintain access to, but there’s still a need for digital libraries that emphasize BIPOC authors and characters or touch on other themes commonly targeted by book banners, such as abuse, immigration, and race.

It’s important to continue spreading the word about QLL to ensure students across the country are aware of this resource and to inspire others to continue finding unique ways to combat book bans.

(featured image: YGolub / Getty)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]