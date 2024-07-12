Netflix’s Highly Anticipated Spanish Sci-Fi Film to Debut Later This Year

Following its release, the Spanish science-fiction horror film The Platform, a.k.a. El Hoyo, was praised for its social commentary, direction, and performances, which led to the announcement of a sequel in May 2023.

Recommended Videos

Netflix recently revealed a teaser for the follow-up to the original while also setting a release date of October 4, 2024. Spanish actors Milena Smit (The Snow Girl) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist) headline the feature film, with Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia returning to direct.

The supporting cast includes Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones) and Óscar Jeneda (Luis Miguel: The Series). English-speaking audiences will remember Tena from Game of Thrones, where she played Osha, the sworn protector of Brandon and Rickon Stark. She also portrayed the role of Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter films.

Gaztelu-Urrutia has co-written the script with David Desola and Pedro Rivero, the co-writers on the original, and Egoitz Moreno. Music is given by Aitor Etxebarria, who replaces Aranzazu Calleja, while Jon D. Dominguez is the cinematographer on The Platform 2. The film is produced by Gaztelu-Urrutia, Carlos Juárez, and Raquel Perea, who represents the Basque Films team. The official synopsis from Netflix describes the sequel’s plot:

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

One of the most popular films in Netflix’s Spanish language catalog, The Platform was released in March 2020, and saw a steep ascent in viewership during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie’s ensemble cast featured Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale Coka, and Alexandra Masangkay.

It is safe to say that the concept introduced in the first film came from left field, which played an integral role in audiences warming up to the movie. The Platform 2 has retained the same concept, and it will be interesting to see if the team behind it is able to add enough twists and turns to the existing premise to keep the audiences hooked.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy