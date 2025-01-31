‘The phrase afro-korean festival is insane’: Karla Sofía Gascón’s racist tweets are shared amidst Emilia Pérez controversies

The Emilia Pérez Oscar nonsense has gotten worse. Now, Karla Sofía Gascón’s old racist and homophobic tweets have resurfaced.

As translated by Variety, Gascón tweeted an Islamophobic tweet in November of 2020, saying “I’m Sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

Another Islamophobic tweet from Gascón read “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY.”

One many fans criticized was her post about the 2021 Oscars ceremony. That year was during the pandemic and had winners such as Chloé Zhao for Nomandland as well as Daniel Kaluuya’s much deserved win for Judas and the Black Messiah. In that, many were angry that Chadwick Boseman lost the Oscar to Anthony Hopkins that year.

But for Gascón, she tweeted a racist sentiment about the ceremony. “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M,” Gascón wrote. “Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”

The tweets came to light after Gascón did an interview where she spoke about the criticism of Emilia Pérez and brought I’m Still Here actress Fernanda Torres into the conversation. Per the Academy’s rules, that is not allowed when campaigning for an award.

It is a wild time for the Best Actress category

After Gascón’s tweets, Torres’ apology for appearing in Blackface back in 2008, and a 43 year-old video of Demi Moore kissing a 15 year old when she was 19, the best actress category feels like it is only between Mikey Madison and Cynthia Erivo. To be fair, voting is still happening and we don’t yet know if Gascón’s tweets and comments will disqualify her.

But all of this controversy comes at a time when many were angry that actresses like Zendaya and Marianne Jean-Baptiste were left out of the running for their work. Both Challengers and Hard Truths did not get the attention with nominations as many hoped and to then see many of the nominees with controversies and breaking rules, does make it sting that much more.

The entire situation with Emilia Pérez is upsetting because outside of Gascón’s tweets, the film itself has been labeled as racist and harmful and yet still got 13 nominations, including a Best Director nod for Jacques Audiard. Audiard recently said that Spanish “is a language of modest countries, of developing countries, of the poor and migrants.”

Many online criticized Gascón’s tweets.

In a statement through Netflix, she said: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Since, Gascón has deleted her X account.





