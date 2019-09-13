10 Lucky Winners Will Score an Advance Galley of Deborah Hewitt’s The Nightjar

Know what’s even cooler than winning a book? Getting your hands on an advance copy of one of the coolest titles of the month and being among the first to read. Thanks to our friends at TOR Books, ten Mary Sue readers will receive a galley of the exciting fantasy debut The Nightjar by Deborah Hewitt!

The Nightjar has so many elements we love to see in a fantasy novel, and we think you’ll love it too. What journey will the book take you on?

The Nightjar by Deborah Hewitt is a stunning contemporary fantasy debut about another London, a magical world hidden behind the bustling modern city we know. Alice Wyndham has been plagued by visions of birds her whole life…until the mysterious Crowley reveals that Alice is an ‘aviarist’: capable of seeing nightjars, magical birds that guard human souls. When her best friend is hit by a car, only Alice can find and save her nightjar. With Crowley’s help, Alice travels to the Rookery, a hidden, magical alternate London to hone her newfound talents. But a faction intent on annihilating magic users will stop at nothing to destroy the new aviarist. And is Crowley really working with her or against her? Alice must risk everything to save her best friend—and uncover the strange truth about herself.

Entering is easy—here’s everything you need to know to win:

Entry date now – 9/23 (10) lucky winners Each winner will receive one galley of THE NIGHTJAR by Deborah Hewitt. Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – The Nightjar”







PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automated opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

The nightjars await you in Hewitt’s magical London. Find out more here, and good luck!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—