Chanel and Dior Revolutionize Women’s Fashion in ‘The New Look’s First Trailer

We’ve already learned from House of Gucci that the fashion world is filled with drama, rivalries, and shocking secrets. Now, it’s time to gear up for the story of how infamous rivals Christian Dior and Coco Chanel heralded the age of modern fashion in The New Look.

The New Look is Apple TV+’s latest original series, which is quite exciting considering the success of recent originals from the streamer, like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Lessons in Chemistry. The New Look, however, has an intriguing true story behind it. The story of Christian Dior, the founder of one of the biggest and most successful luxury fashion brands of all time, is quite iconic. He chose the unlikeliest of times, post-WWII, to wholly redefine women’s fashion and become one of the most influential figures in French fashion. It’s hardly surprising his life and story hold much intrigue, especially given his secret love life, courageous sister, and infamous feud with Chanel.

Not only will The New Look explore Dior’s story and legacy, but it will also probe the stories of his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and Pierre Balmain. The series has also nabbed an impressive cast to bring this wide array of classy, French, fashionable historical figures to life. Here’s everything we know about The New Look so far.

What to expect from Apple TV+’s The New Look

Apple TV+ dropped the first official trailer for The New Look less than a month before the show’s premiere on the platform on Valentine’s Day. The first three episodes will arrive on February 14, with the remaining six episodes arriving weekly afterward.

The New Look‘s trailer looks quite promising. As expected of such a fashion-centric historical drama, the costumes are exquisite, and the actors, especially Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, beautifully encompass the presence, class, and poise of the luxury fashion house founders they are portraying. Additionally, it promises that this series will do a bit more than just explore fashion drama, as it touches on the inspiring and powerful visions Dior and Chanel had for the fashion industry and the hope their designs brought the world during a dark time in history.

Mendelsohn, known for portraying Talos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leads the series as Dior, while Chocolat star Juliette Binoche stars opposite him as Chanel. Games of Thrones star Maisie Williams has been tapped to portray Catherine Dior, Dior’s sister and a prominent member of the French resistance during WWII.

Meanwhile, John Malkovich, Thomas Poitevin, and Nuno Lopes will portray prominent fashion designers and couturiers Lucien Lelong, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga. The New Look will also see Emily Mortimer as Eva Colozzi, Chanel’s friend and inspiration, and Zabou Breitman as Madame Zehnacker, Dior’s righthand woman. Rounding out the cast are Claes Bang as Chanel’s secret agent lover, Hans Von Dincklage, Glenn Close as Harper’s Bazaar‘s editor-in-chief Carmel Snow, David Kammenos as Jacques, Hugo Becker as Hervé, Michael Carter as Maurice Dior, and Yahli Cohen as a young Christian Dior.

The official synopsis for The New Look reads:

“Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

The show’s title is derived from the pivotal fashion collection that kickstarted Dior’s career in 1947. Dior originally called the collections Corolle and Huit, but Snow dubbed the collection the “new look,” and the term stuck. It is credited with reviving women’s interest in fashion post-WWII and revolutionizing women’s clothing. The line did away entirely with the restricted styles that arose during the war due to militaristic sentiments and shortages, creating not only a new look but a design that gave women a “new outlook.” However, Dior wasn’t the only fashion designer with a dream to revolutionize women’s fashion, as Chanel also aided in breaking tradition with her styles that offered women individuality, comfort, and style. It will be quite a treat to see these two stories told parallel to one another in The New Look.

