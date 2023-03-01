The Music From the Next Big Book-to-Series Is My Latest Obsession

Daisy Jones & The Six is an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid book of the same name that tells us the fictionalized story of the band Daisy Jones & The Six. Roughly inspired by the real life drama behind the making of the album Rumours by Fleetwood Mac and the relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, the show is a whimsical look into the rock scene of the ’70s. But what is so fantastic about it and what has become my new obsession is the music they’re releasing for the band.

As someone who thrives in the rock music of the ’60s and ’70s, I took to Daisy Jones & The Six easily. Even if I weren’t a “Fleetwood Mac girlie” (I am), I love this era of music in general, so the original songs crafted for the show would have drawn me into the series anyway. But what’s great is that a lot of the songs in question do feel just like a page ripped out of the songbooks of the bands that I grew up listening to, and each song released (and heard in press screeners) is incredible and something I’d want to see in concert, if I’m being honest.

The first of the series’ songs to be released was “Regret Me” from the fictional band’s album Aurora, and it is addicting. Whenever you think the song is out of your head, it draws you back in, and you find yourself just singing “You regret me and I’ll regret you” to yourself just going about your daily life.

To me, this is an indication of using the “source” material (or inspiration of Fleetwood Mac) to the show’s advantage and using their addictive lyrics to hook us in.

It’s my Fleetwood Mac-loving dream

Another song that the show released recently (with the rest of the album dropping when the series does) is “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” which has the feel of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” to it. It is a second example of a song from the series that you find yourself just singing long after you’ve stopped listening to it and is different enough from “Regret Me” that it doesn’t sound like a copy/paste of a song just to fill out the series.

The show has, for the most part, crafted an album that you’d believe is all from the same band but has a collection of tracks that vastly differ from each other and work to tell the tumultuous relationship of this band. And the music really is just that good.

The point is, the music of Daisy Jones & The Six represents a great look into what makes this era of rock music so good, and the show really shines through the songs of the band.

Daisy Jones & The Six airs on Prime Video on March 3, and I am going to need them to go on tour, please and thank you.

