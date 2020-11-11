The Midnight Bargain Erewhon Books Giveaway!

World Fantasy Award-winning author C.L. Polk has created a beautifully whimsical book in The Midnight Bargain. In a world where women are policed and robbed of their magic for the sake of bearing children, protagonist Beatrice decides to write her own fate through the use of forbidden magic. But along the way, she finds both unexpected love and friendship through the beautiful and mysterious Lavan siblings.

Part of The Midnight Bargain‘s charm lies not only in its refreshing take on classic fantasy tropes, but the important social commentary it makes on the ways magic can be a tool of oppression — or a vehicle of empowerment.

And now, book lovers can rejoice, because beginning today, readers will have the opportunity to win a copy of The Midnight Bargain, The Fortress by S.A. Jones, and The Scapegracers by Hannah Abigail Clarke, through this exclusive Erewhon Books giveaway! That’s three magical books to transport you away from everything else.

Details, details, details:

Entry date now — 11/15

(5) winners!

5 lucky winners will receive (1) copy of THE MIDNIGHT BARGAIN, THE FORTRESS, and THE SCAPEGRACERS

Readers can enter this giveaway by signing up to our newsletter— OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – Erewhon Books”

Good luck!

(image: Erewhon Books)

