Pedro Pascal’s new film with the hottest cast released its poster, huge for the fangirls

Your new movie obsession is here. Or at least the new movie with a bunch of hot actors is getting ready to release as Celine Song’s Materialists is coming out this summer!

Materialists has Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans all starring in a new film from the Past Lives screenwriter and director. You know, the same woman married to the Challengers screenwriter, Justin Kuritzkes. A perfect couple, if you ask me. But the couple has become famous for their work centering on love triangles and now Materialists promises us three hot actors falling in love. We stay winning!

The film is described as follows: “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.”

(A24)

Look: If you put Pedro Pascal in anything, I’m going to watch it. If you put Dakota Johnson in anything, I’ll watch it. And if you put Chris Evans in anything, I’m going to watch it. So the fact that this movie has all three of them is just a dream situation. We have all been waiting for this movie for a while. And by “we” I mean all the fans online who are on the pulse of everything that these three do.

But outside of its star-studded cast, it is exciting that Celine Song is back with a new love triangle film. Watching Past Lives hurt. I remember the exact moment that the film broke me. Many saw Challengers as Kuritzkes’ response to Past Lives but what it is fascinating is that Song and Kuritzkes have both nailed the “throuple” genre.

This film is really exciting because it is three of our favorite actors all together and so while we don’t know much except for the logline and this poster, I am fully invested in whatever Materialists brings to us. Maybe because I think everyone should just kiss.

