The Finale of The Mandalorian Has Us Yelling

By Rachel LeishmanDec 27th, 2019, 11:33 am

the mandalorian is the new star wars show starring pedro pascal on disney+..

**Spoilers for the entire first season of The Mandalorian lie within. Beware.**

When it comes to Star Wars, many of us have reached our limit for the year because of The Rise of Skywalker, but then in comes the finale of Disney+’s The Mandalorian and says, “B*tch you thought.” A show that has reinvigorated many fans and their love of Star Wars, The Mandalorian was was nothing short of amazing in its finale.

As we saw the week before, Mando is trapped with Cara and Greef, and unfortunately, two stormtroopers have managed to take baby Yoda. But, as all good stormtroopers do, they manage to mess it up and get taken out by the Taika Waititi droid. (The two stormtroopers are played by Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis, and I would watch an entire series featuring them.)

Reconnected with his father (a literal canon point made), baby Yoda and the Mandalorian are on a whole journey together that includes a gondola droid, Taika Waititi’s dramatic sacrifice, and Mando flying using the typical Mandalorian jetpack and taking down Giancarlo Espositio’s ship. (Fine, fine, they all have character names, but this is much more fun!)

The episode gave us a lot of information all at once, like the fact that Cara Dune is from Alderaan and that Mando’s real name is Dyn Jarren. We also got to see Pedro Pascal’s face for the first time, and reader, I tell you, I screamed like I had no idea what Pedro Pascal looked like.

Twitter has been a hodgepodge of everything from the episode. From talking about Jason Sudeikis as a stormtrooper (even though Adam Pally was right there) to Taika Waititi’s directorial choices, it seemed that this episode was definitely one that everyone loved for one reason or another—even if two stormtroopers punched at baby Yoda before getting taken out by the Taika droid.

I can’t wait for season 2 of The Mandalorian. The episode set up a beautiful new adventure for baby Yoda and his Dadalorian, and if season 2 is just more adventures while Giancarlo Espositio follows them around the galaxy, I’d be happy with that.

(image: Lucasfilm)

