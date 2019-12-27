The Finale of The Mandalorian Has Us Yelling

**Spoilers for the entire first season of The Mandalorian lie within. Beware.**

When it comes to Star Wars, many of us have reached our limit for the year because of The Rise of Skywalker, but then in comes the finale of Disney+’s The Mandalorian and says, “B*tch you thought.” A show that has reinvigorated many fans and their love of Star Wars, The Mandalorian was was nothing short of amazing in its finale.

As we saw the week before, Mando is trapped with Cara and Greef, and unfortunately, two stormtroopers have managed to take baby Yoda. But, as all good stormtroopers do, they manage to mess it up and get taken out by the Taika Waititi droid. (The two stormtroopers are played by Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis, and I would watch an entire series featuring them.)

Reconnected with his father (a literal canon point made), baby Yoda and the Mandalorian are on a whole journey together that includes a gondola droid, Taika Waititi’s dramatic sacrifice, and Mando flying using the typical Mandalorian jetpack and taking down Giancarlo Espositio’s ship. (Fine, fine, they all have character names, but this is much more fun!)

The episode gave us a lot of information all at once, like the fact that Cara Dune is from Alderaan and that Mando’s real name is Dyn Jarren. We also got to see Pedro Pascal’s face for the first time, and reader, I tell you, I screamed like I had no idea what Pedro Pascal looked like.

Twitter has been a hodgepodge of everything from the episode. From talking about Jason Sudeikis as a stormtrooper (even though Adam Pally was right there) to Taika Waititi’s directorial choices, it seemed that this episode was definitely one that everyone loved for one reason or another—even if two stormtroopers punched at baby Yoda before getting taken out by the Taika droid.

Jason Sudeikis is a scout trooper in #TheMandalorian finale and is the only actor I’ll forgive for his dispicable act to wee baby Yoda. I have spoken. pic.twitter.com/Gs5s3ngGTv — Jeremy McGovern (@JustMcGov) December 27, 2019

I have information that could lead to the arrest of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally the information: #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/WMxmJocDsn — villaneve kiss s3 (@MHummels1) December 27, 2019

me: knows exactly what pedro pascal looks like me when ig-11 removed mando’s helmet:#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/GQiSFDRuw8 — keiley (@mandalorianns) December 27, 2019

ppl who ppl who want to

will only admit bone him with

mando is sexy the helmet &

if he takes off the armor on

helmet

🤝

agreeing that Pedro Pascal

has a sexy voice — mando’s free childcare (@mandoscabinmaid) December 23, 2019

There were so many amazing scenes in chapter 8. But Baby Yoda cooing happily when Mando was officially acknowledged as his father was definitely my favourite.😭🤧#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/2L2WMGFaK7 — Pampered Bookworm (@riya_rsp16) December 27, 2019

Holy Shit #TheMandalorian I really want a Taika Waititi Star Wars movie! The humor, the action, the payoffs! My goodness! Talk about finishing strong!!!! pic.twitter.com/d2tpSbmvqe — Status Chance (@statuschance) December 27, 2019

@TaikaWaititi So, Episode 8 of The Mandalorian is the greatest episode of anything I’ve ever seen, ever, in my life, whole life, from birth til now, ever. 👏 — George Webster (@GeorgeWebster) December 27, 2019

#TheMandalorian Chapter 8 was better than the whole of #TheRiseOfSkywalker by a mile. @TaikaWaititi KILLED it. So I bid farewell to Star Wars until the next time. *waves goodbye in Baby Yoda* pic.twitter.com/GrqxlFPO7S — Brian -Doc- Hall 🌺🌹 (@brianchall) December 27, 2019

I can’t wait for season 2 of The Mandalorian. The episode set up a beautiful new adventure for baby Yoda and his Dadalorian, and if season 2 is just more adventures while Giancarlo Espositio follows them around the galaxy, I’d be happy with that.

