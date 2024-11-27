Tom Cruise as Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick
The internet has rediscovered media's most bizarre holiday tradition: The Tom Cruise cake

I want to try the Tom Cruise cake!!!!
Nov 27, 2024

There are some things that happen every year that brings me joy. One of those things is the Tom Cruise cake list. Once you are on the list, you get a cake for life. My goal is to get on this list.

For those unaware, actor Tom Cruise loves giving gifts. His former cast mates have all talked about how the actor will never forget a birthday. Dakota Fanning, who worked with Cruise as a child in War of the Worlds, has stated that she gets shoes from every year on her birthday. And that’s a birthday! The cake is an entirely different thing.

Every holiday season, Tom Cruise sends out a coconut cake to those who have worked with him. The limitations of that does extend to people who are simply in Cruise’s orbit. The reason I knew that the cake was released was because Empire Magazine shared that they got their Cruise cake.

The rumor is that it is the best cake you’ll ever eat and the Empire Magazine team did follow-up their post by sharing “Can confirm: it’s absolutely delicious.” Look, the cake is something that people wait for every year!

It’s such a big thing. Glen Powell has talked about how he throws parties for his Tom Cruise cake.

I have never met Tom Cruise. I enjoy his films, I’d like to thank him for Top Gun: Maverick and my beloved Benji Dunn from the Mission: Impossible franchise. But what I really want to do is to charm Tom Cruise and get on this cake list. I don’t even need to get it every year! Glen Powell can just invite me to the cake party, I just want to try it at this point.

When will I try the Tom Cruise cake?

This is one of those celebrity things that I am obsessed with. Yes, it took me watching the entire Mission: Impossible franchise and my deep love of Top Gun to change how I felt about Cruise in his later career. (I am a defender of Cruise in the 80s.) But that doesn’t mean I don’t love him enough to get this cake. Is that the requirement? Please, Mr. Cruise, I just want to try it.

Before anyone says anything, I am aware I can just buy this cake. That is not the point. It is the cake purchased for people by Tom Cruise. That is what makes it special. You get a little note that says happy holidays from one of our great action stars! Sure, this cake probably takes great on its own but knowing that it is one that Cruise himself picked? That has the ability to make the most bland thing taste better.

So, now that you know about the Tom Cruise cake, I hope you also make it your life goal to get one. But not before me, I want to get that cake and try and piece if it is the last thing that I do with my life.

