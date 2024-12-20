The excuse given for the cancelation of ‘The Acolyte’ is frustrating

The Acolyte was canceled on Disney+ after one season. It wasn’t because the show lacked quality but rather because those in power allowed for hatred to fuel their decision. Truly, no matter what they say about the show, that is what those who made the decision did.

The Co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, Alan Bergman, spoke with Vulture about Disney streaming. When the topic of The Acolyte came up, Bergman explained why the show was canceled. According to Bergman, it was a result of how much the show cost to make and not the actual performance of the series.

“We were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two,” Bergman told Vulture. “So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

This is nonsense. Sure, the show cost $230.1 million to make which was, reportedly, over their budget. So why not give a show a second season and just adjust the budget to accommodate what you’re willing to spend on it? It is an easy fix. Especially if it means providing fans with a second season. Instead, this feels like an excuse given as to why you didn’t want to continue it.

At the time of the cancelation, star Amandla Stenberg shared their opinions on the matter, citing the hate-filled attacks. “And I’m gonna be transparent and say that it’s not a huge shock for me. Of course I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware, there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it.”

This is the cowardly move

Those who spent their time and energy hating on The Acolyte are not people to be taken seriously. They were furious that a show with a non-white male lead existed. That’s what it boiled down to and it was frustrating to see as an actual fan of Star Wars. Sure, these people probably think that me saying they’re not actually fans of the franchise is an attack but hey, if the shoe fits.

My point being that the men who attacked The Acolyte are people who think they understand Star Wars. They don’t actually take in what they’re watching. Each of them refuse to learn a single thing from this franchise they claim to love. So when they see things like The Acolyte, it triggers them. What is upsetting is that those in charge allowed these angry men to sway them.

The Acolyte deserved better than what it got. Canceling it because you thought it cost more than it was worth? You can fix that! It isn’t a hard fix at all. Instead, you’ve gotten rid of one of the more interesting shows that Disney+ had and one of the more fascinating Star Wars properties. That’s sad to me, as a fan of the franchise.

